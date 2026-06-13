Kyoto Tourist Numbers Hit Record High as Foreign Visitors Stay Longer

KYOTO - Kyoto welcomed a record 62.79 million visitors last year, an increase of more than 6.7 million from the previous year, according to the Kyoto city government, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of the city's tourism industry.

Tourist spending also reached a record high of 2.0474 trillion yen, rising by more than 160 billion yen from the previous year. The city said the increase was largely driven by a growing number of foreign visitors to Japan who stayed for longer periods.

The number of travelers from Europe and the United States increased significantly during the year. In contrast, the number of Chinese tourists declined sharply after November last year, following a deterioration in Japan-China relations.

The city also noted a shift among domestic travelers, with more Japanese visitors opting for day trips, a trend believed to be linked to rising prices.

京都市の観光客数が過去最多、長期滞在の訪日客増で消費額も最高更新 京都市によると、昨年市内を訪れた観光客数は過去最多の6,279万人となり、おととしから670万人以上増加した。観光消費額も過去最高の2兆474億円に達し、長期滞在する訪日外国人の増加が大きく寄与した。欧米からの旅行客が増える一方、中国人観光客は昨年11月以降大幅に減少し、日本人観光客は物価高の影響から日帰り旅行を選ぶ傾向が強まっている。

京都游客人数创历史新高 长住外国游客推动消费额刷新纪录 据京都市政府统计，去年到访京都市的游客人数达到创纪录的6,279万人次，较前年增加超过670万人。旅游消费额也升至历史新高的2.0474万亿日元，主要受长期停留的访日外国游客增加带动。来自欧洲和美国的游客人数持续增长，而中国游客自去年11月以来大幅减少。受物价上涨影响，日本国内游客则越来越倾向于选择当天往返的短途旅游。

Source: ABCTVnews