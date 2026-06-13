Kyoto Tourist Numbers Hit Record High as Foreign Visitors Stay Longer

KYOTO - Kyoto welcomed a record 62.79 million visitors last year, an increase of more than 6.7 million from the previous year, according to the Kyoto city government, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of the city's tourism industry.
Tourist spending also reached a record high of 2.0474 trillion yen, rising by more than 160 billion yen from the previous year. The city said the increase was largely driven by a growing number of foreign visitors to Japan who stayed for longer periods.
The number of travelers from Europe and the United States increased significantly during the year. In contrast, the number of Chinese tourists declined sharply after November last year, following a deterioration in Japan-China relations.
The city also noted a shift among domestic travelers, with more Japanese visitors opting for day trips, a trend believed to be linked to rising prices.
Source: ABCTVnews