News On Japan
Travel

Kyoto Tourist Numbers Hit Record High as Foreign Visitors Stay Longer

Jun 13, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - Kyoto welcomed a record 62.79 million visitors last year, an increase of more than 6.7 million from the previous year, according to the Kyoto city government, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of the city's tourism industry.

Tourist spending also reached a record high of 2.0474 trillion yen, rising by more than 160 billion yen from the previous year. The city said the increase was largely driven by a growing number of foreign visitors to Japan who stayed for longer periods.

The number of travelers from Europe and the United States increased significantly during the year. In contrast, the number of Chinese tourists declined sharply after November last year, following a deterioration in Japan-China relations.

The city also noted a shift among domestic travelers, with more Japanese visitors opting for day trips, a trend believed to be linked to rising prices.

京都市の観光客数が過去最多、長期滞在の訪日客増で消費額も最高更新

京都市によると、昨年市内を訪れた観光客数は過去最多の6,279万人となり、おととしから670万人以上増加した。観光消費額も過去最高の2兆474億円に達し、長期滞在する訪日外国人の増加が大きく寄与した。欧米からの旅行客が増える一方、中国人観光客は昨年11月以降大幅に減少し、日本人観光客は物価高の影響から日帰り旅行を選ぶ傾向が強まっている。

京都游客人数创历史新高 长住外国游客推动消费额刷新纪录

据京都市政府统计，去年到访京都市的游客人数达到创纪录的6,279万人次，较前年增加超过670万人。旅游消费额也升至历史新高的2.0474万亿日元，主要受长期停留的访日外国游客增加带动。来自欧洲和美国的游客人数持续增长，而中国游客自去年11月以来大幅减少。受物价上涨影响，日本国内游客则越来越倾向于选择当天往返的短途旅游。

Source: ABCTVnews

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

The Danger of Hail Falling at 100 km/h

Large hailstones falling at speeds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour highlighted the dangers of severe weather after unstable conditions brought heavy rain and hail to parts of eastern and northern Japan on June 12th, with experts warning that hailstorms can now occur at any time of year and are becoming increasingly difficult to predict.

Japan Arrives In Dallas Ahead Of World Cup Opener Against Netherlands

Japan's national soccer team arrived in Dallas, Texas, on June 12th after completing final preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of its opening Group F match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Japan Moves To Tackle Potty Parity

The Japanese government on June 12th released new guidelines calling for women’s toilets to have at least as many fixtures as men’s toilets in public facilities, seeking to address the persistent problem of long queues at women’s restrooms in places such as train stations and event venues.

Captain Endo Withdraws From Japan Squad

Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the national team's World Cup squad due to injury and announced his retirement from international soccer, dealing a major blow ahead of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands on June 14th (June 15th Japan time), as the team continued preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, on June 11th.

Veteran Photographer Documents Changing Bear Behavior

As bear sightings continue at an unusually high pace across Akita Prefecture, a veteran wildlife photographer who has spent nearly 30 years observing and photographing Asian black bears says the animals are appearing more frequently, moving closer to human settlements, and increasingly adapting their behavior to survive.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kyoto Tourist Numbers Hit Record High as Foreign Visitors Stay Longer

Kyoto welcomed a record 62.79 million visitors last year, an increase of more than 6.7 million from the previous year, according to the Kyoto city government, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of the city's tourism industry.

Bear Sighting Triggers Road Closure at Kyoto's Amanohashidate

Authorities in Kyoto Prefecture received another report of a bear sighting at the famous Amanohashidate sandbar on June 12th, just two days after a bear was captured in the area, prompting temporary road closures and heightened precautions for local residents and visitors.

ANA And JAL Raise Fuel Surcharges to Record High for Summer Travel

Air travelers departing Japan for overseas destinations this summer will face record-high fuel surcharges after All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced significant increases for international tickets purchased in July and August, driven by soaring fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Rare White Orca Spotted Off Hokkaido

A rare white orca has been filmed off the coast of Rausu in Hokkaido's Shiretoko region, marking its first reported sighting in about two years.

New Company Established to Take Over North Safari Zoo

A Tokyo-based company planning to open a new zoo using animals from North Safari Sapporo, which closed in 2025, has established a new company to take over the facility's animals and employees.

Bear Swims Ashore and Roams Popular Kyoto Prefecture Tourist Area

A male Asiatic black bear that appeared at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's Three Scenic Views, in Kyoto Prefecture was captured after prompting the temporary closure of the popular tourist destination and surrounding area, authorities said.

Junglia Okinawa Gives Okinawa's Economy Huge Boost

The economic impact generated by Junglia Okinawa during its first six months of operation reached 32.2 billion yen, according to a report released by Ryugin Research Institute.

Is Rainy Season a Good Time to Travel in Japan?

As Japan enters the rainy season, a period traditionally considered a slow time for tourism, travelers are finding new opportunities to enjoy discounted trips, with destinations such as Atami gaining popularity and local governments offering travel subsidies and weather-linked promotions.