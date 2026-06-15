Royals Watch Japan-Netherlands World Cup Together

NETHERLANDS - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched Japan's opening FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, highlighting the close ties between the Japanese Imperial Family and the Dutch Royal Family.

The sight of the two royal couples watching the match side by side was featured during a broadcast by Dutch public media, drawing attention in the host country as Japan and the Netherlands faced each other on the world stage.

The match was viewed at King Willem-Alexander's private residence. The Emperor and Empress, dressed in coordinated Samurai Blue-themed attire, wore supporter towels around their necks while cheering for Japan. The king was also seen taking a selfie with the Emperor, reflecting the warm and friendly relationship between the two families.

The Emperor and King Willem-Alexander share a history of attending major sporting events together. During the Nagano Winter Olympics, they watched speed skating events side by side.

At those Games, Japanese speed skater Hiroyasu Shimizu won the gold medal by defeating competitors from the Netherlands, a nation renowned for its speed skating tradition. According to accounts from the time, the king congratulated the Emperor, saying, "Congratulations," after Shimizu secured the long-awaited victory.

Relations between the Imperial Family and the Dutch Royal Family have long been characterized by a culture of mutual respect, in which achievements are celebrated regardless of national rivalry. Watching a World Cup match together and seeing the contest end in a friendly draw added another memorable chapter to the long history of exchanges between the two royal households.

Source: FNN