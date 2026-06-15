AKITA - Each year from late April, rising water levels caused by melting mountain snow partially submerge lakeside trees at Lake Shusen in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, creating a seasonal landscape known as the flooded forest. The spectacle, highlighted by vibrant spring foliage emerging from the water, disappears by early June as the snowmelt season comes to an end.

As the evening sun slowly sinks behind the mountain ridges, the wind that ripples the lake surface falls still, leaving the deep blue waters to reflect the surrounding trees in a scene of remarkable tranquility.

According to Semboku City's tourism division, the flooded forest attracted little attention even from local residents until seven or eight years ago, when images shared on social media began drawing wider interest. In recent years, the site has seen a growing number of tourists and photography enthusiasts. Foreign visitors are also common, and kayak tours through the submerged trees have become a popular attraction, contributing to local tourism and regional revitalization.

Lake Shusen is an artificial lake created by the completion of Yoroihatake Dam in 1957. The lake is known for its vivid cobalt-blue waters, a color believed to result from aluminum particles contained in the highly acidic waters of the upstream Tamagawa Onsen area. These particles reflect sunlight, particularly blue wavelengths, giving the lake its distinctive appearance.

During the flooded forest season, a bridge on National Route 341 that crosses the submerged woodland becomes a favored photography spot. The popularity has led to long lines of illegally parked vehicles, prompting city authorities to urge visitors not to stop along the roadway.

The flooded forest, however, is expected to disappear from view for several years beginning next year. Large-scale renovation work is scheduled at the Yoroihatake Hydroelectric Power Station, which is associated with the dam. According to the Akita Prefectural Tamagawa Hydroelectric Power Office, water levels in Lake Shusen will be maintained at lower levels year-round for the next six years.

If construction proceeds as planned, the lake's water level is expected to rise again in May 2032, allowing the flooded forest to reappear.

For visitors enjoying what may be the final opportunity to experience the scenery for some time, the sight of the submerged trees emerging from the darkening waters at dusk creates a dreamlike atmosphere capable of making time seem to stand still.

Source: 産経ニュース