Notorious Osaka Slum Turns Tourist Hotspot

OSAKA - A district once known nationwide for its concentration of day laborers and social challenges is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with new hotels, cafes and restaurants reshaping Osaka's Nishinari Ward as tourists, entrepreneurs and younger visitors increasingly flock to the area.

The changes have accelerated in recent months. Discount supermarket chain OK, originally founded in the Kanto region, opened its first Nishinari store in April, while a hotel affiliated with global hospitality giant Marriott International opened in May, marking the district's first foreign-owned hotel.

The shift comes as demolition work began on June 9 at the Airin General Center, a landmark facility that long supported day laborers in the Airin district. Nishinari became known across Japan 36 years ago following riots involving day laborers, cementing its reputation as one of Osaka's most notorious neighborhoods. Today, however, the area is attracting attention for very different reasons.

Near Shin-Imamiya Station, traces of the old downtown atmosphere remain, with inexpensive vending machines selling coffee for as little as 60 yen and graffiti still visible on some streets. Yet alongside them stand newly built accommodations catering to international visitors.

One such hotel, opened in May, is operated by Doyanen Hotels, a group that now runs 10 properties in the Nishinari area. Company representatives said they identified the district's potential years ago due to its convenient access to Kansai International Airport, Namba and Shinsaibashi.

The company opened its first property in Nishinari eight years ago, believing it could attract inbound tourists who were already visiting Osaka in large numbers but rarely ventured into Nishinari itself. Today, about 70% of the hotel's guests are foreign visitors.

The economics of the district have played a major role in the transformation. Many hotels have been created by purchasing and renovating former lodging facilities that once housed day laborers. Operators say properties can often be acquired for roughly half the cost of comparable buildings in Namba.

Further west near Hanazonocho Station, another sign of change can be found in a newly opened cafe housed in a former women's shoe factory. The cafe opened on June 1 after owner Yamaguchi renovated a building previously used by his family's footwear business.

Known historically as a center of shoe manufacturing, Nishinari provided the setting for Yamaguchi's long-held dream of opening a cafe. While some residents initially questioned whether such a modern establishment suited the neighborhood, local reaction has largely been positive.

Residents say many people are pleased to see new types of businesses arriving, describing the changes as a welcome development for the community.

The cafe also serves as a workplace support center for people with disabilities. Employees help sort coffee beans by hand, contributing to the quality of the finished product. Yamaguchi said he was motivated by a desire to create a workplace where people with disabilities could choose work they genuinely wanted to do and experience the satisfaction of serving customers.

"I wanted to create the kind of shop where I would want to work myself," Yamaguchi said. "By working together with people with disabilities, I hope we can share the joy of making customers happy."

The district's appeal is extending beyond cafes and hotels. In the Dobutsuen-mae area, a popular sushi restaurant relocated to Nishinari less than a year ago after operating in busy commercial districts such as Namba and Tenjinbashisuji.

The owner cited rent as the decisive factor. His previous location in Tenjinbashisuji, occupying both the first and second floors of a building of similar size, cost about 450,000 yen per month. In Nishinari, rent is approximately 180,000 yen.

Before moving, the owner had little connection to the area other than childhood visits to the nearby zoo and admitted he was initially uncertain about the type of customers he would attract.

Instead, he found that visitors were traveling from distant locations after discovering the restaurant through social media and YouTube. The exposure was generated largely by customers sharing their experiences online rather than by the owner himself.

Among the restaurant's visitors are young women and content creators, a demographic that might once have been considered unlikely to visit Nishinari alone. The restaurant has gained popularity for unique menu items that blend traditional sushi techniques with more unconventional flavors.

The owner said the district's reputation no longer matches reality.

"I don't have a bad impression of Nishinari at all," he said. "The rent is lower, and it's a good place to do business."

As tourists, entrepreneurs and younger generations increasingly embrace the area's distinctive character, Nishinari is emerging as one of Osaka's most closely watched examples of urban transformation, balancing its deep-rooted identity with a new wave of investment and attention from around the world.

大阪で最も悪名高かった街が観光スポットに変貌 日雇い労働者の街として全国的に知られ、さまざまな社会問題を抱えていた大阪市西成区が大きな変化を遂げている。新たなホテルやカフェ、飲食店が次々と進出し、観光客や起業家、若い世代の来訪者が増える中、街の姿が大きく塗り替えられている。

大阪最恶名昭彰的街区变身旅游热点 曾因聚集大量日薪劳工并伴随各种社会问题而闻名全国的大阪市西成区，如今正经历显著转型。随着新酒店、咖啡馆和餐厅陆续开业，越来越多的游客、创业者和年轻访客涌入，当地街景与形象正在被重新塑造。

Source: KTV NEWS