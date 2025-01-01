Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the end of the war last year, the Emperor said he had once again been reminded of the preciousness of peace and the importance of passing those memories on to future generations.

On New Year’s Day, the Emperor and Empress attended the traditional New Year’s Greeting Ceremony at the Imperial Palace, which was broadcast in full. The annual ceremony is an occasion in which members of the Imperial Family receive New Year greetings from representatives of the government, including the prime minister.

At around 11 a.m., the Emperor and Empress received congratulations from representatives of both houses of the Diet in the Matsu-no-Ma hall of the Imperial Palace. The Emperor said he was truly pleased to celebrate the start of the new year together and added that he prayed for the happiness of the people and the continued development of the nation.

The Empress, Princess Kiko and Princess Aiko attended the ceremony wearing tiaras, while Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino, took part for the first time following his coming-of-age ceremony in September last year.

Prince Hisahito is also scheduled to make his first appearance at the New Year’s public greeting at the Imperial Palace on January 2.

Source: TBS