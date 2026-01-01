Six Police Officers Injured After Man Sprays Liquid at Station

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - A man who visited a police station in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in the early hours of May 21st allegedly sprayed a transparent liquid inside the building, causing six police officers to complain of eye and throat pain and be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested 41-year-old Mitsuaki Ishibashi, whose occupation is unknown and who lives in Hiratsuka, on suspicion of trespassing.

According to investigators, Ishibashi entered the Hiratsuka Police Station at around 3:30 a.m. carrying several plastic bottles in both hands and allegedly sprayed an unidentified liquid onto the reception counter on the first floor without saying a word.

Six officers, including staff members who responded to the incident, reported irritation to their eyes and throats and were transported to hospital. Police said all suffered only minor injuries.

Ishibashi has reportedly remained silent during questioning.

Police are also considering possible charges of obstruction of official duties as they continue investigating the motive behind the incident and the exact nature of the liquid.

Source: TBS