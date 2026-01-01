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Animal Cafe Customer Busted for Feeding Chocolate to Marmot

OSAKA, May 19 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s was referred to prosecutors after allegedly feeding a chocolate snack to a marmot at an animal cafe in Osaka Prefecture, despite the risk that the treat could cause poisoning or even death in the squirrel-family animal.

The man, a company employee from Minoh in Osaka Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Animal Protection Law.

According to investigators, the man allegedly gave the chocolate snack to a marmot in January at a cafe in Moriguchi where visitors can observe the animals, even though chocolate is considered dangerous for marmots and can potentially cause fatal poisoning symptoms.

The cafe said the marmot immediately spat out the snack and was not harmed.

During questioning, the man reportedly admitted to the allegation, saying, "I felt sorry for it always eating the same prescribed food."

Source: KTV NEWS

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