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Garbage Burnoff Spreads to 3 Buildings in Okayama

Okayama, May 21 (News On Japan) - A fire that broke out in Kagamino, Okayama Prefecture, shortly after noon on May 20th destroyed three buildings, including a home, after flames from open burning spread to dead leaves and then to nearby structures.

Flames could be seen bursting through the roof as firefighters rushed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control about two hours later, but three buildings, including a residence, were completely destroyed.

According to a 69-year-old man who lived in the house where the fire started, the cause was open burning. He said he had been burning garbage and other items outdoors when the fire spread to dead leaves and then reached the house.

Six fires believed to have been caused by open burning had already occurred in the area by May 19th.

Authorities had been urging residents to exercise extreme caution when handling fire outdoors at the time of the incident.

Source: FNN

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