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Mother and Daughter Found Stabbed to Death in Hyogo Home

HYOGO, May 19 (News On Japan) - Two women were found dead with stab wounds at a house in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 19th, with police suspecting they were victims of a violent crime.

According to police, officers visited the residence at around 10:30 a.m. after an acquaintance of the occupants reported to a local police box about an hour earlier that they had been unable to contact the residents.

The victims were identified as Sumie Tanaka, 74, and her daughter Chihiro Tanaka, 52, who lived at the house. The two were found lying face up in the entrance area and a first-floor hallway, both bleeding heavily.

Investigative sources said both women had stab wounds to their upper bodies.

Police believe the bodies had been left for several days before being discovered. The front door was reportedly unlocked, and no weapon was found at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the case on suspicion that the two women were killed by a third party.

Source: KTV NEWS

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