1,700 Tokyo Riot Police March in Jingu Gaien

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department held a review ceremony for its riot police units at Meiji Jingu Gaien in Tokyo on May 20th, with around 1,700 officers marching in formation as part of a large-scale demonstration of security preparedness.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hiroki Tsutsui told officers during the ceremony that "it is essential to possess solid capabilities that allow officers to carry out security duties with confidence and without being shaken by any situation."

The parade featured personnel from the First through Ninth Riot Police Units, along with special vehicle squads and chemical protection teams. Three helicopters from the aviation unit also took part, alongside six police dogs deployed for the event.

Source: Kyodo