News On Japan
Society

False Bear Reports Disrupt Authorities as Attacks Continue Across Japan

NIIGATA, May 20 (News On Japan) - Bear attacks continue to occur across Japan, while a new problem has emerged as false reports of bear sightings flood local alert systems, placing growing pressure on municipal authorities and emergency responders.

Posts claiming that “bears were fighting on railway tracks” and that “300 bears were marching in formation” have forced officials to investigate bogus incidents at a time when real bear encounters are already increasing nationwide.

Masatoshi Seki, 70, who lives in Minamiuonuma, Niigata Prefecture, was attacked by a bear while working on his farm. Bandages covering his temple, ears, and face revealed the severity of the animal’s claws.

“I was crouching down facing the ridge between the rice fields when something suddenly slammed into my face,” Seki said. “I saw something dark and realized it was a bear.”

The bear, estimated to be about one meter long, struck him with its claws during the attack.

“It hurt, and when I touched my face there was blood everywhere,” Seki said. “It’s frightening because you never know when it could happen.”

Another attack occurred in Hokkaido, where 78-year-old Yasuo Kanomata was gathering wild vegetables near a forest road when he encountered a 1.5-meter bear.

“The moment it attacked me, I thought I was going to die,” Kanomata said.

According to Kanomata, the bear mounted him and attempted to bite his face.

“I kicked its stomach and punched it in the nose,” he said.

The strike appeared to stun the animal, which fled the scene. Kanomata escaped without injuries.

Bear sightings have increasingly spread beyond mountain regions and into residential neighborhoods and urban centers.

In Yanai, Yamaguchi Prefecture, three bears—one measuring about 1.2 meters and two others around one meter long—were spotted inside a residential property, where cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse had been torn apart.

“I felt terrified when I saw the bear crossing nearby,” resident Tomoyuki Tomita said. “People may need to start carrying devices that make loud noises or other deterrents.”

On May 15th, a bear entered and remained inside a commercial complex in central Aomori City, located about one kilometer from Aomori Station.

As urban sightings rise, authorities are now struggling with another issue: false submissions to a new bear reporting application.

Aomori Prefecture launched the “Kuma Log Aomori” system in April, allowing the public to submit and view reports of bear sightings and other wildlife encounters. In recent days, however, the platform has been inundated with prank posts.

Among the false reports were claims that “it was definitely a brown bear and the bears started fighting on the railway tracks,” while another user claimed “there were two bears in my classroom.”

Other posts alleged sightings of “300 bears” or bears “marching in formation.”

Even when reports appear suspicious, officials are required to visit the reported locations and search for tracks or other evidence, significantly increasing their workload.

The problem has also affected schools, which cannot ignore even questionable reports if children’s safety may be at risk.

“We had trusted the system, but there have been so many questionable reports and sightings in strange locations,” said Yuichiro Okawa, principal of Tsukurimichi Elementary School in Aomori City. “We would really appreciate a way to confirm whether information is reliable.”

Amid the rise in fake reports, Aomori Prefecture announced on May 19th that it had identified multiple suspicious individuals involved and reported them to police.

Aomori Mayor Hideki Nishi condemned the behavior, saying the false reports create confusion among authorities, delay emergency responses, and unnecessarily heighten public anxiety.

“We strongly ask people to stop making prank submissions,” Nishi said.

Following the surge in false reports, the prefectural government made phone number registration mandatory for all submissions beginning on May 19th.

According to broadcaster Mai Demizu, more than 230 people have been injured in bear attacks in 2025, with 13 deaths reported nationwide.

“These systems can save lives,” Demizu said. “Malicious prank posts must absolutely stop.”

Authorities also warned that false reports could potentially constitute obstruction of business through fraudulent means, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison or fines of up to 500,000 yen.

Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita stated on X on May 19th that the prefecture would continue taking firm action against anyone intentionally causing confusion through malicious behavior.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals, were injured after a man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, according to local authorities.

Japan and South Korea Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received an elaborate welcome during her visit to South Korea on May 19th as the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy security and continue their “shuttle diplomacy” amid growing instability in the Middle East.

570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Mother and Daughter Found Stabbed to Death in Hyogo Home

Two women were found dead with stab wounds at a house in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 19th, with police suspecting they were victims of a violent crime.

False Bear Reports Disrupt Authorities as Attacks Continue Across Japan

Bear attacks continue to occur across Japan, while a new problem has emerged as false reports of bear sightings flood local alert systems, placing growing pressure on municipal authorities and emergency responders.

Animal Cafe Customer Busted for Feeding Chocolate to Marmot

A man in his 30s was referred to prosecutors after allegedly feeding a chocolate snack to a marmot at an animal cafe in Osaka Prefecture, despite the risk that the treat could cause poisoning or even death in the squirrel-family animal.

570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

American Man Arrested After Entering Monkey Enclosure in Yellow Costume

Two intruders claiming to be Americans climbed into Punch the monkey's compound on Sunday morning, one wearing a yellow costume while the other filmed, causing a disturbing scene at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba.

Imperial Couple Visit Ehime, Empress Moved to Tears Meeting Polar Bear

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Ehime Prefecture for the National Tree Planting Festival, marking their first visit to the prefecture since the Emperor’s accession to the throne and their first joint visit to Ehime in 27 years.

Heavy Smoke Engulfs Dotonbori After Morning Blaze

A fire broke out near Osaka's Dotonbori district on Monday morning, burning four buildings including restaurants, with nearby residents describing thick smoke that made it difficult to breathe, although no injuries were reported.

Newlyweds Emerge as Ringleaders Behind Tochigi Robbery-Murder

Police investigating the robbery-murder of a woman in Tochigi Prefecture, in which four teenage boys have already been arrested, detained a married couple in their 20s on May 17th on suspicion of acting as ringleaders in the attack.