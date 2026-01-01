False Bear Reports Disrupt Authorities as Attacks Continue Across Japan

NIIGATA, May 20 (News On Japan) - Bear attacks continue to occur across Japan, while a new problem has emerged as false reports of bear sightings flood local alert systems, placing growing pressure on municipal authorities and emergency responders.

Posts claiming that “bears were fighting on railway tracks” and that “300 bears were marching in formation” have forced officials to investigate bogus incidents at a time when real bear encounters are already increasing nationwide.

Masatoshi Seki, 70, who lives in Minamiuonuma, Niigata Prefecture, was attacked by a bear while working on his farm. Bandages covering his temple, ears, and face revealed the severity of the animal’s claws.

“I was crouching down facing the ridge between the rice fields when something suddenly slammed into my face,” Seki said. “I saw something dark and realized it was a bear.”

The bear, estimated to be about one meter long, struck him with its claws during the attack.

“It hurt, and when I touched my face there was blood everywhere,” Seki said. “It’s frightening because you never know when it could happen.”

Another attack occurred in Hokkaido, where 78-year-old Yasuo Kanomata was gathering wild vegetables near a forest road when he encountered a 1.5-meter bear.

“The moment it attacked me, I thought I was going to die,” Kanomata said.

According to Kanomata, the bear mounted him and attempted to bite his face.

“I kicked its stomach and punched it in the nose,” he said.

The strike appeared to stun the animal, which fled the scene. Kanomata escaped without injuries.

Bear sightings have increasingly spread beyond mountain regions and into residential neighborhoods and urban centers.

In Yanai, Yamaguchi Prefecture, three bears—one measuring about 1.2 meters and two others around one meter long—were spotted inside a residential property, where cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse had been torn apart.

“I felt terrified when I saw the bear crossing nearby,” resident Tomoyuki Tomita said. “People may need to start carrying devices that make loud noises or other deterrents.”

On May 15th, a bear entered and remained inside a commercial complex in central Aomori City, located about one kilometer from Aomori Station.

As urban sightings rise, authorities are now struggling with another issue: false submissions to a new bear reporting application.

Aomori Prefecture launched the “Kuma Log Aomori” system in April, allowing the public to submit and view reports of bear sightings and other wildlife encounters. In recent days, however, the platform has been inundated with prank posts.

Among the false reports were claims that “it was definitely a brown bear and the bears started fighting on the railway tracks,” while another user claimed “there were two bears in my classroom.”

Other posts alleged sightings of “300 bears” or bears “marching in formation.”

Even when reports appear suspicious, officials are required to visit the reported locations and search for tracks or other evidence, significantly increasing their workload.

The problem has also affected schools, which cannot ignore even questionable reports if children’s safety may be at risk.

“We had trusted the system, but there have been so many questionable reports and sightings in strange locations,” said Yuichiro Okawa, principal of Tsukurimichi Elementary School in Aomori City. “We would really appreciate a way to confirm whether information is reliable.”

Amid the rise in fake reports, Aomori Prefecture announced on May 19th that it had identified multiple suspicious individuals involved and reported them to police.

Aomori Mayor Hideki Nishi condemned the behavior, saying the false reports create confusion among authorities, delay emergency responses, and unnecessarily heighten public anxiety.

“We strongly ask people to stop making prank submissions,” Nishi said.

Following the surge in false reports, the prefectural government made phone number registration mandatory for all submissions beginning on May 19th.

According to broadcaster Mai Demizu, more than 230 people have been injured in bear attacks in 2025, with 13 deaths reported nationwide.

“These systems can save lives,” Demizu said. “Malicious prank posts must absolutely stop.”

Authorities also warned that false reports could potentially constitute obstruction of business through fraudulent means, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison or fines of up to 500,000 yen.

Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita stated on X on May 19th that the prefecture would continue taking firm action against anyone intentionally causing confusion through malicious behavior.

Source: TBS