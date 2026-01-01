Do Bears Prefer Acorns or Berries?

KYOTO, May 21 (News On Japan) - Bear sightings across Japan have already climbed to nearly twice the level recorded during the same period last year, prompting entry bans in mountain areas behind Kyoto’s Ninna-ji Temple and the cancellation of hiking events in Kansai, while new research suggests that the key to reducing encounters may lie in understanding what bears eat in each region.

Asian black bears are generally about 120 to 150 centimeters in length, but even a relatively small bear can pose a serious danger if it charges at close range. Reports of sightings and attacks have continued to emerge since spring, with the number of sightings rising from 527 during the same period last year to nearly double that level this year, putting the pace above last year’s record high.

The increase has been especially noticeable in northeastern Japan, with injuries reported in Hokkaido, Iwate, Fukushima and Toyama. In Iwate Prefecture, a woman in her 50s is believed to have died after being attacked by a bear on April 21st, a rare fatality on Honshu in April. Another woman in her 60s died on May 7th, while on May 19th, a body missing its upper half was found in the mountains of Okutama in Tokyo, raising the possibility of an attack by a large wild animal, although authorities have not yet made a final determination.

Kansai has also been forced to take preventive measures. In Kyoto, bear sightings near Ninna-ji Temple led authorities to ban entry to the mountain area behind the temple. In Ayabe, a seasonal event normally held between March and May was canceled after bears were seen in the surrounding area. In Hyogo Prefecture, a hiking event scheduled at Takiyama on May 17th was canceled, as was another event in Kamikawa on May 24th, reflecting growing concern that organizers have little choice but to act before injuries occur.

The question facing local governments is how to maintain a safe distance between bears and people. A recent study in Hyogo Prefecture has challenged the long-held assumption that acorns and similar nuts are the main autumn food source for bears across all areas. Researchers spent four years examining bear droppings and found clear regional differences in diet.

In western parts of Hyogo, bears were found to eat large amounts of acorns. In areas closer to the border with Kyoto, however, bears relied more heavily on wild berries. These are not the blueberries commonly eaten by people, but mountain plants such as Vaccinium species and other wild fruiting shrubs.

The study found that in years when bears had access to abundant berries, there were fewer sightings near human settlements. This suggests that if bears can find enough food in the mountains, they are less likely to come down into populated areas. However, the findings also show that measures must be tailored to each region. Simply planting berry-producing trees in an area where bears mainly depend on acorns may not produce the same effect.

Researchers also found a pattern in the bears’ food choices. In the surveyed area, berries were the preferred autumn food. When berries were scarce, bears turned to persimmons. When persimmons were also scarce, they moved on to chestnuts. If these food sources are unavailable, bears may come closer to homes and eventually search through garbage, increasing the risk of encounters with people.

This means that local authorities need to understand not only the number of bears but also the plants and food sources in each area. If a region knows that berries are a key food source and that the berry crop has failed, it may be able to strengthen warnings, manage fruit trees, secure garbage and take other measures before bears move into residential areas.

Hyogo Prefecture has been working on bear management for many years. After Asian black bears in the prefecture were designated as an endangered population in 2003, authorities strengthened efforts to monitor and manage the animals. Captured bears have been fitted with microchips to help track numbers, and the prefecture has 15 specialist bear staff members, one of the largest such teams in Japan.

The prefecture has sought to maintain the bear population at around 800, rather than eliminate it or allow it to grow unchecked. Working with residents, officials have placed traps near areas close to communities and used population management to reduce damage while preserving the species.

A growing challenge, however, is the spread of sightings into so-called blank areas where bears had rarely been seen before. In southern Kyoto and parts of Shiga, several municipalities reported bear-like animals for the first time last year. These areas often lack the experience, systems and public understanding that northern regions have developed over many years.

In Kizugawa, Kyoto Prefecture, 64 sightings were reported last year, with two more recorded so far this year. The city had hoped to begin a habitat survey this month, using bait to attract bears for monitoring, but residents have been reluctant to accept traps that lure bears closer to their communities. Officials had planned to install around 20 traps in and around the area, but only four have been set up so far. Even if a bear is captured, another problem remains: where it should be released, especially when urban areas are nearby.

The central government has also begun strengthening its response. In March, it adopted a roadmap for reducing bear-related damage, including stronger population management, measures to prevent bears from entering residential areas and emergency responses when sightings occur. In dangerous situations, this may include culling after safety has been secured.

Still, the gap between national policy and the difficulties faced by local governments remains large. With bear activity expected to increase again toward autumn, experts say communities will need more detailed local data, faster response systems and practical measures that reflect the food sources and behavior of bears in each region.

Source: YOMIURI