New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

At observation points and scenic spots, visitors expressed hopes for a positive year ahead as the sun slowly appeared over the horizon. Some watched in silence, while others exchanged greetings and applause as the light spread across the landscape.

The sight of the rising sun, long regarded in Japan as a symbol of renewal and good fortune, drew crowds early in the morning despite the cold. Many spoke of their wish for good health and a bright year, with the moment serving as a calm and reflective start to 2026.

Across the country, the traditional custom of greeting the first sunrise once again brought together families, friends, and travelers, marking the beginning of the new year with optimism and quiet celebration.

Source: TBS

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

The Truth Behind Hiroo Onoda's 29 Years in the Jungle

Nearly three decades after the end of World War II, one man finally returned to Japan. He was Hiroo Onoda, known as the last Japanese soldier, who had remained hidden in the jungles of the Philippines for 29 years after the war ended.

Security Cameras Capture Masked Thieves Stealing Pokemon Cards

Three men broke into a card shop in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on the night of December 31, stealing Pokemon cards and other items worth about 30 million yen before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Manor Stabs Beauty Salon Worker Over Fee Dispute

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a female esthetic salon manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on August 29, with investigators revealing that the suspect had previously used the salon multiple times and had been involved in a dispute over unpaid fees.

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Arm Caught in Outdoor Escalator at Ski Resort

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in an outdoor belt-type escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning.

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

Japan's Erotic Neck Obsession

In Edo period Japan, one of the most erotic parts of a woman's body wasn’t the melons, the peaches, or the buns fresh from the bakery. No, it was the neck. Specifically, the back of it.

North Safari Sapporo Faces Demolition Deadline With 256 Animals Still on Site

North Safari Sapporo, a zoo located in Minami Ward, Sapporo, which closed in September, reached its deadline on December 26 to remove illegal structures from the site.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26.