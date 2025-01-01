New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

At observation points and scenic spots, visitors expressed hopes for a positive year ahead as the sun slowly appeared over the horizon. Some watched in silence, while others exchanged greetings and applause as the light spread across the landscape.

The sight of the rising sun, long regarded in Japan as a symbol of renewal and good fortune, drew crowds early in the morning despite the cold. Many spoke of their wish for good health and a bright year, with the moment serving as a calm and reflective start to 2026.

Across the country, the traditional custom of greeting the first sunrise once again brought together families, friends, and travelers, marking the beginning of the new year with optimism and quiet celebration.

Source: TBS