Turns White as Season’s First Snow Blankets Kyoto

KYOTO, Jan 04 (News On Japan) - Snow fell across the Kinki region from January 2nd to January 3rd, particularly in northern areas, with Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple donning its first snow cover of the winter.

By the morning of January 3rd, a light layer of snow had settled on the roof of Kinkakuji, accentuating its golden hue and creating a dreamlike scene.

Under a winter pressure pattern, intermittent snowfall continued across northern parts of the Kinki region between January 2nd and January 3rd, with Nantan City in Kyoto Prefecture recording snow accumulation of up to 7 centimeters.

Snow also accumulated within Kyoto City, leaving Kinkakuji wrapped in white for the first time this winter.

Source: YOMIURI

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

The annual New Year “Karuta Hajime” ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, where women known as “karuta-hime,” dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Men in Loincloths Brave Subzero Temperatures

Twelve men dressed only in traditional loincloths took part in a New Year pilgrimage in the biting cold of Nemuro, eastern Hokkaido, as temperatures plunged to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Snow Traps Worshippers at Mitsumine Shrine

Around 130 worshippers were unable to return home on the night of January 2nd after icy road conditions caused by heavy snowfall led to road closures around Mitsumine Shrine in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture.

Northern Alp Hikers Urged to Submit Climbing Plans

Gifu Prefecture officials have urged climbers heading into the Northern Alps over the year-end and New Year holiday period to submit climbing plans and ensure they are fully equipped, as part of efforts to prevent mountain accidents.

Inside Keisei’s Abandoned Museum Zoo Station

A camera from the Sankei Shimbun was granted rare access to the abandoned Hakubutsukan-Dōbutsuen Station, located between Keisei Ueno and Nippori stations on the Keisei Electric Railway line, which was closed in 2004 and has remained largely untouched ever since.

Inside Japan’s Flagship Cruise Liner

Japan’s flagship luxury cruise ship Asuka II, measuring 241 meters in length and featuring 436 guest rooms, made a port call at Osaka Port, offering a rare glimpse inside one of the world’s most acclaimed cruise liners. The vessel has been ranked first for 31 consecutive years in the Cruise Ship of the Year reader poll conducted by Cruise magazine, standing out among roughly 300 ships worldwide.

Japan's Best Value Destination?

A dramatic open-air bath suspended in the air with sweeping views, alongside all-you-can-eat dining featuring nearly 100 dishes—where is the best-value destination for year-end and New Year travel?

Japan’s Average Temperature in 2025 Forecast to Be 1.25 Degrees Above Normal

Japan’s average temperature in 2025 is expected to rank as the third highest since records began, underscoring another year of persistent heat across the country. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the nationwide average temperature for the year is projected to be 1.25 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, placing it behind only last year and the year before, which marked the highest and second-highest readings on record, respectively.