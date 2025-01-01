Turns White as Season’s First Snow Blankets Kyoto

KYOTO, Jan 04 (News On Japan) - Snow fell across the Kinki region from January 2nd to January 3rd, particularly in northern areas, with Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple donning its first snow cover of the winter.

By the morning of January 3rd, a light layer of snow had settled on the roof of Kinkakuji, accentuating its golden hue and creating a dreamlike scene.

Under a winter pressure pattern, intermittent snowfall continued across northern parts of the Kinki region between January 2nd and January 3rd, with Nantan City in Kyoto Prefecture recording snow accumulation of up to 7 centimeters.

Snow also accumulated within Kyoto City, leaving Kinkakuji wrapped in white for the first time this winter.

Source: YOMIURI