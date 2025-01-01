Strong Earthquake Hits Tottori and Shimane

Tottori, Jan 06 (News On Japan) - A strong earthquake struck Tottori and Shimane prefectures at around 10:18 a.m. on January 6th, registering a maximum seismic intensity of upper 5 on Japan’s scale, with authorities confirming there is no risk of a tsunami.

Footage from an information camera in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, shows intense horizontal shaking continuing at the time of the quake.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was located in eastern Shimane Prefecture, with a focal depth of about 10 kilometers, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated at 6.2.

Video taken inside the BSS headquarters studio in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, shows a sudden, jolting vertical motion followed by horizontal shaking that lasted for more than 10 seconds.

Areas that recorded the maximum intensity of upper 5 include Sakaiminato City, Hino Town, and Kofu Town in Tottori Prefecture, as well as Matsue City and Yasugi City in Shimane Prefecture.

In Matsue, some apartment residents were seen evacuating outside after receiving emergency earthquake alerts.

Footage also shows the Shimane Nuclear Power Plant operated by Chugoku Electric Power in Matsue, where an upper 5 intensity was recorded. The utility said it is currently checking conditions at the site.

In the Sanin region, additional earthquakes measuring lower 5 and upper 4 have continued following the initial quake.

As there remains a risk of further strong shaking, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant.

Source: TBS