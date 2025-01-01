Northern Alp Hikers Urged to Submit Climbing Plans

GIFU, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - Gifu Prefecture officials have urged climbers heading into the Northern Alps over the year-end and New Year holiday period to submit climbing plans and ensure they are fully equipped, as part of efforts to prevent mountain accidents.

The call was made in the Okuhida Onsen area of Takayama, which serves as a major gateway to the Gifu side of the Northern Alps, as the number of climbers heading to peaks such as Mount Yari and Mount Nishi-Hotaka tends to rise during the holiday season.

On the morning of December 27, staff from Gifu Prefecture and members of the prefectural police mountain rescue unit distributed safety leaflets in front of the Shinhotaka Mountaineering Guidance Center, while also explaining key precautions for winter climbing to visitors.

Komatsuki Yoshimi, head of the Mountain Rescue and Volcano Disaster Management Office at the Gifu Prefectural Disaster Prevention Division, said climbers should be sure to submit a climbing plan, carry proper equipment such as helmets, and be prepared to turn back if conditions appear dangerous.

According to the prefectural government, snowfall in the Northern Alps this season has so far been lighter than usual, but the risk of avalanches remains, and caution is still required.

Source: Nagoya TV News