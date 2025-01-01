Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

From January 1st through January 3rd, seven people aged between 80 and 96 were rushed to hospital after choking on mochi, the department said.

One woman in her 80s died, while five others—men and women in their 80s and 90s—remain in critical condition.

The woman who died reportedly choked while eating daifuku.

The Tokyo Fire Department is urging people to take precautions, including drinking water before eating, cutting mochi into small pieces, and chewing carefully.

Source: FNN

Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

The annual New Year "Karuta Hajime" ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto's Higashiyama Ward, where women known as "karuta-hime," dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.

New Year's Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic "Diamond Fuji," where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor's New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Cashless Payments Reshape Otoshidama Tradition

Otoshidama, the New Year cash gifts traditionally given to children in Japan, is undergoing a noticeable transformation as the spread of cashless payments and persistent inflation begin to affect even this long-standing custom.

Fewer People in Japan Visit Family Graves

The way people pay respects at family graves in Japan is undergoing rapid change, driven in part by shifting lifestyles and difficult realities surrounding grave maintenance.

The Truth Behind Hiroo Onoda's 29 Years in the Jungle

Nearly three decades after the end of World War II, one man finally returned to Japan. He was Hiroo Onoda, known as the last Japanese soldier, who had remained hidden in the jungles of the Philippines for 29 years after the war ended.

Security Cameras Capture Masked Thieves Stealing Pokemon Cards

Three men broke into a card shop in Tokyo's Toshima Ward on the night of December 31, stealing Pokemon cards and other items worth about 30 million yen before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Manor Stabs Beauty Salon Worker Over Fee Dispute

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a female esthetic salon manager in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on August 29, with investigators revealing that the suspect had previously used the salon multiple times and had been involved in a dispute over unpaid fees.

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Arm Caught in Outdoor Escalator at Ski Resort

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in an outdoor belt-type escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning.