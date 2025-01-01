Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

From January 1st through January 3rd, seven people aged between 80 and 96 were rushed to hospital after choking on mochi, the department said.

One woman in her 80s died, while five others—men and women in their 80s and 90s—remain in critical condition.

The woman who died reportedly choked while eating daifuku.

The Tokyo Fire Department is urging people to take precautions, including drinking water before eating, cutting mochi into small pieces, and chewing carefully.

Source: FNN