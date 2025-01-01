Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

KOBE, Jan 01 (News On Japan) - More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Amid these changes, Kobe has decided to introduce a new form of burial, reflecting shifting attitudes toward death and memorialization. The city plans to develop a forest cemetery where cremated remains are buried beneath trees, offering an alternative to traditional gravestones. The move comes as more families find it difficult to maintain graves due to distance, aging, or the absence of successors.

At a recent cemetery consultation event held by the city, many attendees sought advice about grave management. Some said they were considering closing long-held family graves, while others were unsure how to handle ancestral plots located far from where they now live. One man explained that his family grave, which dates back more than 200 years, is located in Okayama, making it difficult to visit or maintain regularly. Another said his children live in Osaka, leaving him as the only one responsible for upkeep, and he worries there will be no one left to care for the grave in the future.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, more than 160,000 graves were closed nationwide last year, roughly double the number recorded a decade ago. A survey released this month by a Tokyo funeral services company found that nearly 70 percent of people responsible for grave maintenance feel it is a burden.

Traditionally, graves were passed down through generations, with families responsible for ongoing care. However, newer burial options have emerged in response to changing lifestyles, including communal graves managed by third parties and nature-based burials that do not require descendants to maintain them.

In Osaka, workers were recently seen removing gravestones at a cemetery following requests from families with no heirs to continue upkeep. Funeral service providers say consultations related to grave closures reached around 6,900 cases in fiscal 2024, nearly double the previous year.

Against this backdrop, Kobe announced this week that it will introduce forest burial sites starting next fiscal year. The plan involves burying powdered remains beneath trees in a shared burial area without individual gravestones. The site, located within a park, will accommodate about 1,600 burials over a 20-year period. The city says this will be the first such initiative run by a municipal government.

Officials say demand for communal and nature-oriented burials has been rising, reflecting changing values around death and memorials. Similar burial methods are already in place in parts of Osaka, where ashes are mixed with soil and returned directly to the earth. Trees and natural vegetation are left untouched, with the forest itself serving as the memorial.

At one such site, visitors walk along forest paths where burial areas blend seamlessly into the landscape. Operators say about 70 percent of users sign contracts while still alive, and since the program began two years ago, around 10 people have already been laid to rest there.

One man from Osaka who signed a pre-need contract said he was drawn to the calm, natural environment and the idea of returning to nature rather than being confined to a grave. He said he felt it would be less lonely and less burdensome for his family. His daughter agreed, saying the arrangement allowed her to respect her father’s wishes without worrying about future maintenance.

Families who choose these burials can visit the forest at any time, treating it as a place to reflect or take a quiet walk rather than a traditional gravesite. Many say the approach allows them to think about death in a more positive and natural way.

As attitudes toward burial continue to evolve, more people are choosing options that reduce the burden on their families while reflecting their personal values. With fewer descendants able or willing to maintain traditional graves, forest burials and communal memorials are emerging as practical alternatives, offering a new answer to how people in Japan choose to be remembered.

Source: KTV NEWS