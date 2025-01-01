Inside Keisei’s Abandoned Museum Zoo Station

News On Japan
KYOTO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - A camera from the Sankei Shimbun was granted rare access to the abandoned Hakubutsukan-Dōbutsuen Station, located between Keisei Ueno and Nippori stations on the Keisei Electric Railway line, which was closed in 2004 and has remained largely untouched ever since.

The station, whose name translates to Museum Zoo Station, once served as a gateway to nearby cultural facilities, but fell out of use due to declining passenger numbers. In 2018, it briefly drew attention again when it became the venue for an art event, during which an upside-down rabbit sculpture was installed on the platform.

Although the artwork was originally scheduled to be removed after the event, calls to preserve it grew among visitors and organizers, leading to its relocation onto the platform, where it remains on display today. The surreal rabbit figure now greets anyone who steps into the silent station, adding an unexpected touch of whimsy to the deserted space.

Inside, the station has undergone little modification since its closure, with much of its original structure left intact. The platforms, passageways, and fixtures still reflect the atmosphere of the early 2000s, offering a rare glimpse into a forgotten corner of Tokyo’s rail network that has quietly stood still for two decades.

