Inside Japan’s Flagship Cruise Liner

OSAKA, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - Japan’s flagship luxury cruise ship Asuka II, measuring 241 meters in length and featuring 436 guest rooms, made a port call at Osaka Port, offering a rare glimpse inside one of the world’s most acclaimed cruise liners. The vessel has been ranked first for 31 consecutive years in the Cruise Ship of the Year reader poll conducted by Cruise magazine, standing out among roughly 300 ships worldwide.

Asuka II is among the largest cruise ships operated in Japan, with 12 decks and facilities comparable to a luxury high-rise hotel. Upon boarding, visitors are greeted by a soaring atrium with high ceilings and seasonal decorations, including a towering Christmas tree during the winter period. The interior atmosphere is closer to that of an upscale hotel than a ship, with spacious lounges and refined design throughout.

One highlight is the piano bar, where guests can enjoy live music while sipping drinks in a relaxed, adult-oriented setting. The appeal of cruising, Nakamura explained, lies not only in traveling between destinations but in the comfort of private cabins, attentive service, and a dining experience that changes daily. Guests can choose from full-course meals or buffet-style dining available from breakfast through late night, offering a level of convenience rarely matched on land.

The ship also features a sushi restaurant serving freshly prepared nigiri at the counter, as well as large communal baths. In addition to private in-room showers, passengers can unwind in a panoramic public bath complete with an open-air section, allowing guests to soak while gazing at the night sky and ocean beyond.

On deck, visitors can enjoy an open-air pool filled with heated water, making it usable even during winter. With ocean breezes and sweeping views, the deck area offers a sense of escape that quickly makes daily stresses fade away. Entertainment options extend further inside, including a casino, a full-scale theater showing various productions, and the Galaxy Lounge, which hosts events and performances throughout the voyage.

One of the most striking spaces is the Vista Lounge, located high above the sea and offering a 270-degree panoramic view. From this vantage point, guests can relax with tea while watching the ocean stretch endlessly below, a view comparable to that from a 10-story building. As the sun sets, the combination of sea and sky creates a scene many describe as the essence of cruise travel.

Asuka II offers what its operators describe as a fully immersive, extraordinary experience at sea. Travelers interested in boarding can receive discounted fares by registering as members through the official website. Viewers were also informed of a special viewer giveaway related to the cruise, with details to be announced separately.

