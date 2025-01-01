Osaka Cracks Downon Mopeds

OSAKA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A coordinated police crackdown on pedal-equipped electric bikes known as mopeds was carried out in Osaka’s Minami district, where traffic violations involving the increasingly popular vehicles have been spreading.

Prefectural police launched nightly spot checks in September targeting mopeds across Minami, amid a surge in riders treating them like ordinary bicycles despite legal provisions that classify them as motorbikes.

Because mopeds require a driver’s license, the law also mandates the display of a number plate and the use of a helmet, yet violations continue to rise. On November 20th, officers reported detecting multiple offenses, including riding without a license.

One rider stopped during the operation said, while pedaling the vehicle, "I borrowed it, so I’ve been using it like a bicycle." When asked by a reporter whether he knew a license was required, he replied, "I had absolutely no idea. So when they stopped me and said I was unlicensed, to be honest, I was shocked."

Police are urging the public to “recognize that these are motorbikes, not bicycles,” as enforcement efforts continue.

Source: KTV NEWS