Japan Expecting Warm Three-Day Weekend

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - The three-day weekend beginning on November 22nd is expected to bring mostly clear skies across much of the country as Japan comes under the influence of a high-pressure system, with cooler air affecting only the northern regions on the first day and comfortable conditions likely to continue in eastern and western Japan.

Forecasters say temperatures are projected to trend slightly above normal through the weekend. Looking at upper-air temperatures, cold air is forecast to linger over northern Japan on the morning of November 22nd, while a warmer air mass indicated by a broad yellow zone is already approaching from the west. This warmer air is expected to spread further north on November 23rd and become more dominant across the country on November 24th, supporting the forecast of higher temperatures during the long weekend.

In Fukuoka, temperatures are expected to rise steadily over all three days. Osaka is also projected to remain warmer than usual, and Nagoya is expected to see particularly high temperatures on November 24th. Tokyo is forecast to experience a noticeable jump on November 24th as well.

Sendai is also likely to see temperatures climb sharply on November 24th, while Sapporo is expected to record unusually warm levels from November 22nd to November 24th, with daytime highs returning to double-digit figures. Fukuoka’s high on November 24th is forecast to reach around 20 degrees Celsius, suggesting a brief return to early-summer-like conditions in some areas.

