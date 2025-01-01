Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

BEIJING, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

At the same time, the People’s Daily published a sharply worded commentary claiming that “the ‘poison’ Prime Minister Takaichi threw into Japan–China relations must be detoxified by Takaichi himself,” once again arguing that full responsibility for the current tensions lies with Japan.

Amid these developments, Hong Kong media have reported that roughly 491,000 airline reservations for flights bound for Japan from the 15th onward have been canceled, suggesting that the fallout from the dispute is continuing to widen.

Related: Tensions Persist in Japan-China Relations

Source: TBS