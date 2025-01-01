Nagoya Moves to Stop Illegal Collection of Aluminum Cans

NAGOYA, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Nagoya’s November session of the city assembly opened with members receiving a new ordinance proposal that would prohibit the unauthorized removal of aluminum cans and other recyclable materials placed out for collection, a move prompted by a sharp rise in scavenging as soaring material prices increase the value of recovered aluminum.

The city has seen a growing number of reports from residents who say aluminum cans are being collected without permission from designated recycling points, often late at night or early in the morning. Neighborhood associations have raised concerns that the practice undermines local recycling efforts, disrupts community waste schedules, and contributes to noise and safety problems when collectors move through residential areas on bicycles or in small vehicles.

The proposed ordinance would allow the city to issue warnings and administrative orders, and for those who fail to comply, impose fines of up to 500,000 yen beginning in October next year. Officials say the aim is to protect the integrity of the recycling system and ensure that resource recovery benefits the community rather than unregulated collectors.

The November assembly session runs through December 5th.

Source: Nagoya TV News