News On Japan
Travel

Storm Clouds, Hail and Thunder Threaten Japan’s Coasts

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Although the winter weather pattern is easing today on November 19th, bringing clear skies to some regions, forecasters warn that coastal areas may still face sudden bursts of rain, snow, and severe convection driven by rapidly developing thunderclouds.

Meteorologists note that when the winter pattern weakens, inland areas cool sharply due to radiative cooling, allowing a mesoscale high-pressure system to form. Southerly winds generated from this high pressure can collide with the lingering northwesterly flow over the Sea of Japan, creating a shear line that increases the likelihood of thundercloud development along coastal zones. As a result, residents in these areas — rather than in the mountains — are urged to watch for lightning, hail, sudden downpours, and strong gusts.

Rain and snow are expected across four broad regions. On the Sea of Japan side from Hokuriku to southern Tohoku, lingering cold air will maintain a mix of rain and snow. Around the Izu Islands, the shear line associated with the so-called “ninja cloud” that brought rain to Tokyo yesterday will continue to generate showers. In the San’in region, rain is forecast as the JPCZ — the Japan Sea Polar Air Mass Convergence Zone — forms another shear line, with additional caution advised along the Kii Channel. From western Kyushu across southern waters, a northwesterly–southeasterly shear line is likely to produce widespread rain through the day, particularly around the Goto Islands, Tanegashima, and Yakushima. Okinawa will remain susceptible to rain clouds associated with a nearby front.

The most severe conditions are expected along coastal areas from Hokuriku to southern Tohoku, including regions such as Joetsu in Niigata Prefecture, Akita City, and the Oga Peninsula. Mature thunderclouds could approach suddenly, bringing abrupt lightning, hail, and intense wind gusts.

Weather agencies urge residents to stay alert to real-time radar and cloud movement throughout the day and to check the latest forecasts using weather apps and official platforms.

Source: ウェザーニュース

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tensions Persist in Japan-China Relations

Tensions between Japan and China showed no sign of easing on November 18th after bureau-level talks in Beijing, where the Chinese side again demanded that Prime Minister Takaichi retract a parliamentary remark regarding a Taiwan contingency, prompting a firm rebuttal from the Japanese delegation.

Storm Clouds, Hail and Thunder Threaten Japan’s Coasts

Although the winter weather pattern is easing today on November 19th, bringing clear skies to some regions, forecasters warn that coastal areas may still face sudden bursts of rain, snow, and severe convection driven by rapidly developing thunderclouds.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Okinawa’s First Postwar Building Listed as Cultural Property Receives Plaque

Okinawa Hotel in Naha received a commemorative bronze plaque from the Agency for Cultural Affairs after being designated as a Registered Tangible Cultural Property by the national government.

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Aomori Issues Season’s First Heavy Snow Warning

Aomori Prefecture was hit by intensifying snowfall on November 18th as the country’s first heavy snow warning of the season was issued, with the hot spring district of Sukayu reporting more than one meter of snow amid rapidly worsening conditions.

Foreign Luxury Hotels Rapidly Adopt Japan’s Kumiko Woodwork

Foreign luxury hotels are increasingly incorporating kumiko, a traditional Japanese woodworking technique, into their interiors, with the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka drawing particular attention from overseas visitors for its striking geometric patterns crafted without the use of nails.

Japan’s Best Autumn Hot Spots Reach Their Peak

Autumn seems to be passing quickly this year, with peak foliage arriving almost before many have had time to notice. To help readers avoid missing the season’s highlights, reporters visited some of the best spots now at their most vibrant.

JTB Continues to Reshape Japan’s Travel Landscape

JTB’s domestic travel and inbound tourism demand have rebounded sharply as the company’s annual revenue has surpassed 1 trillion yen, and it is now taking on a major transformation of Japan’s travel industry through a series of unconventional strategies.

Kinosaki Onsen Tests Pedestrian Zone

Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture has begun a trial pedestrian zone in the Kinosaki Onsen district to create a safer environment for tourists strolling through the hot spring town.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.