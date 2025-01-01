Aomori Issues Season’s First Heavy Snow Warning

Aomori, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Aomori Prefecture was hit by intensifying snowfall on November 18th as the country’s first heavy snow warning of the season was issued, with the hot spring district of Sukayu reporting more than one meter of snow amid rapidly worsening conditions.

Snow continued to fall across the prefecture under the strongest cold air of the season, prompting authorities to issue a heavy snow warning for areas including Aomori City near the Hakkoda mountain range. In Sukayu, the 24-hour snowfall total as of 2 p.m. reached the highest level ever recorded in November, pushing snow depth beyond one meter — more than four times the seasonal average.

Roads around Sukayu have become impassable as accumulated snow and icy surfaces left multiple vehicles stranded. A local TV anchor reported that "several cars have plowed into the snow and vehicles heading toward the Sukayu area are no longer able to move forward."

Snowfall is expected to continue through November 19th, with up to 30 centimeters forecast in mountainous areas over the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Transport authorities are urging caution as the risk of disruptions remains high.

