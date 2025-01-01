News On Japan
Kinosaki Onsen Tests Pedestrian Zone

HYOGO, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture has begun a trial pedestrian zone in the Kinosaki Onsen district to create a safer environment for tourists strolling through the hot spring town.

Although Kinosaki Onsen attracts roughly 750,000 visitors a year, the narrow streets have long struggled with heavy vehicle traffic, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk comfortably.

To address the issue, the local tourism association and Toyooka City introduced traffic restrictions on selected roads for a four-day period through November 16th, turning them into temporary pedestrian-only zones as part of the proof-of-concept trial.

Authorities have also closed three parking lots within the hot spring district and set up temporary parking locations nearby, from which free shuttle buses run continuously, a measure intended to reduce overall traffic in the area by half.

The experiment is scheduled to continue until 10 p.m. on November 16th, after which officials plan to analyze changes in visitor flow and other data as they work toward creating a safer and more enjoyable walking environment for tourists.

Source: YOMIURI

