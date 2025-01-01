Spectacular Aurora Turns Hokkaido’s Night Sky Red, With More to Come

HOKKAIDO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - An aurora colored the night sky red over Hokkaido on November 12th, offering a rare sight for residents and visitors. Footage from Kushiro Town captured the sky gradually glowing red as waves of light curved and streamed across the horizon, painting a vivid display.

The phenomenon occurred due to a powerful solar flare eruption on the surface of the sun, whose effects extended far enough for the aurora to become visible in regions such as Hokkaido, where it is normally unseen.

According to weather officials, there remains a chance of further aurora sightings on November 13th. However, cold air is expected to move in on November 14th, bringing snowfall mainly to inland areas of Hokkaido.

Source: FNN