Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

SHIGA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

Located in the mountains of northern Shiga, the resort welcomed visitors with a rare combination of early-season snow and brilliant autumn foliage. Reporter Takuro Ueno rode the lift to the upper slopes and described the view as one that can only be enjoyed at this time of year, where skiers glide through scenery still painted in fall colors.

After testing the slope himself, Ueno commented that the snow felt excellent underfoot and that the brisk mountain wind was refreshing. The 400-meter Family Course, which opened first, offered surprisingly firm and high-quality snow for the start of the season.

Ueno, who was a member of his university ski team, praised the resort’s preparation efforts, saying that even from an experienced skier’s perspective, the snow quality was impressive for opening day. He added that the resort had already created conditions suitable for skiers and snowboarders of various skill levels, thanks to the dedication of the staff.

While only the Family Course is open for now, the resort plans to expand the ski area from mid-December through Christmas, with a full-area opening expected depending on natural snowfall.

Source: YOMIURI