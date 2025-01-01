News On Japan
Travel

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

SHIGA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

Located in the mountains of northern Shiga, the resort welcomed visitors with a rare combination of early-season snow and brilliant autumn foliage. Reporter Takuro Ueno rode the lift to the upper slopes and described the view as one that can only be enjoyed at this time of year, where skiers glide through scenery still painted in fall colors.

After testing the slope himself, Ueno commented that the snow felt excellent underfoot and that the brisk mountain wind was refreshing. The 400-meter Family Course, which opened first, offered surprisingly firm and high-quality snow for the start of the season.

Ueno, who was a member of his university ski team, praised the resort’s preparation efforts, saying that even from an experienced skier’s perspective, the snow quality was impressive for opening day. He added that the resort had already created conditions suitable for skiers and snowboarders of various skill levels, thanks to the dedication of the staff.

While only the Family Course is open for now, the resort plans to expand the ski area from mid-December through Christmas, with a full-area opening expected depending on natural snowfall.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Spectacular Aurora Turns Hokkaido’s Night Sky Red, With More to Come

An aurora colored the night sky red over Hokkaido on November 12th, offering a rare sight for residents and visitors. Footage from Kushiro Town captured the sky gradually glowing red as waves of light curved and streamed across the horizon, painting a vivid display.

Stunning Views of Ancient Tombs From the Sky

A sightseeing hot air balloon offering aerial views of the World Heritage-listed Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, has drawn more than 7,000 visitors within its first month of operation.

Expo Site One Month After Closing Captured From Helicopter

About one month after the Expo’s closing, a guerrilla live broadcast showed the site as seen from a helicopter. This footage has now been released as an archived video, offering a rare aerial look at the grounds one month after the event’s conclusion.

Mysterious Hole In Hokkaido Mountains Revealed

Aerial images of Hokkaido showed a solitary round “hole” in the mountains near Mt. Yotei, leading a reporting team to Kyogoku Town where an unpaved forest road ended at a dam and, beyond a locked gate and warning signs, at a restricted facility on a ridge that turned out to be a perfectly circular reservoir built on the mountaintop.

Tokyu Operates Special “Green Train”

A special train designed to resemble a park filled with greenery ran on Tokyu lines in Tokyo, transforming the interior of an ordinary carriage into a lush, nature-themed space.

Eikando Temple in Kyoto Lights Up 3,000 Maple Trees

A special nighttime viewing has begun at Eikando, one of Kyoto’s most famous spots for autumn foliage, where visitors can now enjoy a breathtaking illumination of maple trees.

Autumn Leaves Light Up Gifu Highway

Autumn foliage has reached its peak along the Hida-Mino Seseragi Highway, which connects Takayama City and Gujo City in Gifu Prefecture.