Tokyu Operates Special “Green Train”

TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A special train designed to resemble a park filled with greenery ran on Tokyu lines in Tokyo, transforming the interior of an ordinary carriage into a lush, nature-themed space.

Tokyu Corporation operated the train on November 10th as part of an initiative aligned with Tokyo’s urban development vision titled “A City Living with Greenery for the Next 100 Years.” The project aimed to help passengers, especially children, experience nature in an everyday urban setting.

A total of 90 children selected by lottery boarded the train, enjoying the sight of live plants, decorative grass, and other greenery adorning the overhead racks and walls. The interior of the car was arranged to evoke the feeling of walking through a small park while traveling through the city.

“Fun!” exclaimed one child, while another marveled, “It’s so natural inside. I wonder how they built all this inside a train.”

According to Tokyu, the special service operated only for one day, symbolizing the company’s commitment to sustainable urban living and environmental awareness.

