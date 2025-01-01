Foreign Luxury Hotels Rapidly Adopt Japan’s Kumiko Woodwork

KYOTO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Foreign luxury hotels are increasingly incorporating kumiko, a traditional Japanese woodworking technique, into their interiors, with the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka drawing particular attention from overseas visitors for its striking geometric patterns crafted without the use of nails.

The intricate lattices capture and diffuse light in distinctive ways, making kumiko a favored design element in recent years among internationally branded high-end hotels.

In Kyoto, the workshop Murayama Woodworks has expanded the craft’s expressive possibilities by developing a patented technique known as “three-dimensional kumiko,” enabling artisans to construct curved and sculptural forms by precisely calibrating angles and combining contoured surfaces. Murayama, who shifted from traditional craft production to architectural interiors as demand for conventional works declined, has continued to innovate in response to hotel commissions and is now working on a major project slated for completion in 2027.

The workshop is also training young craftsmen and aims to establish Kyoto as a center for kumiko production, earning recognition for its commitment to preserving tradition while driving the craft forward.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS