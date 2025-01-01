News On Japan
Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Hot Spots Reach Their Peak

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Autumn seems to be passing quickly this year, with peak foliage arriving almost before many have had time to notice. To help readers avoid missing the season’s highlights, reporters visited some of the best spots now at their most vibrant.

In Tokyo, Shinjuku Gyoen has reached peak color. According to the park’s management office, the standout foliage at the moment is a tulip tree estimated to be more than 100 years old. Nearby, a row of plane trees forms an elegant corridor, and roses were also in bloom beside them.

One visitor said, without breaking stride as the leaves rustled overhead, that it is “such a wonderful place that I feel sorry for anyone who doesn’t come here. It’s a very precious space,” describing how easy it is to forget the noise of the city and savor a brief moment of autumn calm.

Another popular spot, Meiji Jingu Gaien, has drawn large crowds who stroll beneath a roughly 300-meter tunnel of yellow and green ginkgo trees. “It’s beautiful. This is the best timing. It’s at its peak,” a visitor said. Light-up events will begin on November 22nd and continue until November 30th.

Across town in front of Tokyo Station, Gyoko-dori has also embraced the season. Parts of Marunouchi were closed to traffic, and once the sun went down the trees were illuminated, offering a different take on urban autumn colors. A seasonal market will run until December 25th, and the illuminations will remain in place until February 15th, 2026.

Many of these destinations are only a short step from the city center, yet they offer a full spectrum of autumn hues.

Farther west, Shisendo in Kyoto’s Sakyo Ward is also at its peak. Once the retirement residence of Ishikawa Jozan, a poet and retainer of Tokugawa Ieyasu, it is now a Zen temple. Inside the “Hall of the Immortal Poets,” portraits of 36 legendary Chinese poets hang with their verses.

In the garden stands a shishi-odoshi, the bamboo water-tapping device often associated with quiet temple landscapes. Shisendo is considered the birthplace of the design, and its distinctive sound enhances the sense of stillness. “We wanted to heighten the silence and emphasize it,” said the temple’s chief priest, Ishikawa Junji.

The foliage here is said to be at its best this week. Local broadcasters reported live from the temple grounds, noting that Shisendo has also become a popular stop for visitors experiencing “Expo loss” after the cancellation of parts of the World Expo schedule.

Whether in Tokyo or Kyoto, Japan’s peak autumn colors offer a brief but memorable escape before the season quickly gives way to winter.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Luxury Hotels Rapidly Adopt Japan’s Kumiko Woodwork

Foreign luxury hotels are increasingly incorporating kumiko, a traditional Japanese woodworking technique, into their interiors, with the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka drawing particular attention from overseas visitors for its striking geometric patterns crafted without the use of nails.

Japan’s Best Autumn Hot Spots Reach Their Peak

Autumn seems to be passing quickly this year, with peak foliage arriving almost before many have had time to notice. To help readers avoid missing the season’s highlights, reporters visited some of the best spots now at their most vibrant.

JTB Continues to Reshape Japan’s Travel Landscape

JTB’s domestic travel and inbound tourism demand have rebounded sharply as the company’s annual revenue has surpassed 1 trillion yen, and it is now taking on a major transformation of Japan’s travel industry through a series of unconventional strategies.

Kinosaki Onsen Tests Pedestrian Zone

Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture has begun a trial pedestrian zone in the Kinosaki Onsen district to create a safer environment for tourists strolling through the hot spring town.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.