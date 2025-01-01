Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

BEIJING, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

The message advises Japanese residents to respect local customs, be mindful of their words and behavior, and avoid places where large numbers of Japanese nationals tend to gather. Embassy officials stressed that no specific harm has been reported at this stage, but noted that the volume of media coverage related to Japan–China relations has been increasing, warranting proactive caution.