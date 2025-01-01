NHK Party Leader Tachibana Arrested for Defaming Late Hyogo Assemblyman

HYOGO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested NHK Party leader Tachibana Takashi on November 9th on suspicion of defamation, alleging that he repeatedly made false statements about a former Hyogo prefectural assembly member who has since passed away.

According to investigators, in December 2024, while campaigning for an election, Tachibana made several false remarks during a street speech about former assembly member Takeuchi Hideaki, who had served on a special committee investigating alleged misconduct by Hyogo Governor Saito Motohiko. Tachibana allegedly stated that Takeuchi was "probably being questioned by the police," among other unfounded claims, thereby damaging his reputation.

Takeuchi passed away the following month, and in June this year, his wife filed a criminal complaint against Tachibana. Following an investigation, police confirmed the falsity of the remarks and arrested Tachibana at around 3:40 a.m. in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Tachibana admits to the allegations and are continuing to investigate the details of the case.

Source: YOMIURI