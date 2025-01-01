News On Japan
Politics

Takaichi Launches Into First Major Diet Battle After 3 a.m. Study Session

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives opened on November 7th, with Prime Minister Takaichi facing her first full-scale debate since taking office.

Reporting live from the National Diet Press Center, Fuji TV political correspondent Mako Fukuda said Takaichi entered the session after holding an intensive study meeting starting at 3 a.m., reflecting the administration’s view that “the first round is critical” in setting the tone for her leadership.

During the session, Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masahiro Takamura asked about the government’s approach to responsible fiscal expansion to boost economic recovery. Takaichi responded: “Our top priority is securing people’s livelihoods and tackling rising prices. When households are struggling, the economy cannot become strong.”

Emphasizing the need for growth as the foundation for fiscal sustainability, Takaichi reiterated, “Without growth, we cannot secure the sustainability of public finances. We must build a strong economy at all costs.”

Addressing ongoing bear attacks across the country, she added, “This is a matter of life and death. We will act swiftly and implement necessary measures step by step.”

In the afternoon, the Constitutional Democratic Party is set to take the floor, preparing to intensify its questioning over corporate and organizational political donations, signaling a heated exchange ahead.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pre-Dawn Arrest of Tachibana Signals New Police Crackdown

NHK Party leader Takashi Tachibana was arrested in the early hours of November 9th on suspicion of defamation in connection with false statements he spread on social media regarding a former Hyogo prefectural assembly member.

Japan Mulls Vouchers to Ease High Food Prices

The government is moving to include the use of “okome-ken,” or rice vouchers, in its upcoming package of economic measures. The vouchers can be used to purchase rice and other food items and have already been distributed by several municipalities as part of local initiatives to offset rising living costs.

NHK Party Leader Tachibana Arrested for Defaming Late Hyogo Assemblyman

Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested NHK Party leader Tachibana Takashi on November 9th on suspicion of defamation, alleging that he repeatedly made false statements about a former Hyogo prefectural assembly member who has since passed away.

Takaichi Launches Into First Major Diet Battle After 3 a.m. Study Session

The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives opened on November 7th, with Prime Minister Takaichi facing her first full-scale debate since taking office.

Japan Troops Begin Bear Countermeasures

The worsening string of bear incidents across Akita Prefecture has prompted the deployment of the Ground Self-Defense Force to assist in countermeasures. On November 5th, fifteen members of the 21st Infantry Regiment based at the Akita garrison were sent to Kazuno City, where they began support activities such as transporting box traps for capturing bears.

Kamiya Faces Takaichi in First Diet Debate Over Foreign Worker Policy

In the House of Councillors on November 6th, Prime Minister Takaichi faced her first major challenge from Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya, who took the podium for the first time to question the government’s stance on accepting foreign workers.

Takaichi Apologizes Over Political Funds Scandal

Prime Minister Takaichi began her responses in the House of Councillors on November 5th with an apology over political funds issues, as parliamentary questioning continued following her policy speech.