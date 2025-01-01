Takaichi Launches Into First Major Diet Battle After 3 a.m. Study Session

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives opened on November 7th, with Prime Minister Takaichi facing her first full-scale debate since taking office.

Reporting live from the National Diet Press Center, Fuji TV political correspondent Mako Fukuda said Takaichi entered the session after holding an intensive study meeting starting at 3 a.m., reflecting the administration’s view that “the first round is critical” in setting the tone for her leadership.

During the session, Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masahiro Takamura asked about the government’s approach to responsible fiscal expansion to boost economic recovery. Takaichi responded: “Our top priority is securing people’s livelihoods and tackling rising prices. When households are struggling, the economy cannot become strong.”

Emphasizing the need for growth as the foundation for fiscal sustainability, Takaichi reiterated, “Without growth, we cannot secure the sustainability of public finances. We must build a strong economy at all costs.”

Addressing ongoing bear attacks across the country, she added, “This is a matter of life and death. We will act swiftly and implement necessary measures step by step.”

In the afternoon, the Constitutional Democratic Party is set to take the floor, preparing to intensify its questioning over corporate and organizational political donations, signaling a heated exchange ahead.

