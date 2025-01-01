News On Japan
Politics

Beijing Escalates Pressure on Japan as Diplomatic Rift Widens

BEIJING, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - China’s backlash to Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments on a Taiwan contingency has intensified day by day, with the Chinese military now uploading a series of satirical illustrations to social media depicting a figure believed to be Takaichi.

China’s Ministry of State Security, which oversees espionage investigations, also issued a statement hinting at possible crackdowns on Japanese nationals as it announced strengthened enforcement measures, deepening the rift in bilateral relations and raising questions over whether Takaichi will retract the remarks that triggered the dispute.

One image shows a character resembling Takaichi burning a book labeled “Constitution,” from whose flames a demon-like figure wrapped in an extreme nationalist flag emerges to attack. Another illustration portrays the same Takaichi-like figure walking toward a building marked “Ankoku Shrine,” with a caption suggesting she is proceeding down a path from which she cannot dig herself out. These images were posted by the Chinese military, which also released a video aimed at amplifying criticism of Takaichi’s Taiwan-related Diet remarks.

China’s response has escalated steadily. Alongside warnings urging Chinese citizens to reconsider travel and study in Japan, Beijing has effectively halted imports of Japanese marine products. Then, on November 19th, the Ministry of State Security issued a statement stressing its record of uncovering numerous alleged infiltration attempts by “Japanese spy institutions,” asserting that it has played a decisive role in safeguarding national security. By highlighting past arrests under the banner of “exposing espionage cases,” the ministry is widely seen as signaling that Japanese nationals could be targeted as a means of applying pressure on Tokyo.

Attention is now turning to the G20 Summit in South Africa this coming weekend, which had been considered a potential opportunity for a diplomatic reset. However, when asked about possible contact between national leaders, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet Takaichi. While Japan maintains that it remains open to dialogue, Beijing continues to stress that no meeting is scheduled.

In the Diet, Foreign Minister Ishikawa again faced questions over the prime minister’s remarks. Opposition lawmakers argued that successive governments have traditionally avoided making definitive statements about Japan’s response to a Taiwan contingency and pressed Ishikawa to explain whether the recent deterioration in bilateral relations stems from Tokyo’s actions. Ishikawa replied that Takaichi’s comments were consistent with the government’s long-standing policy, adding that lawmakers may each hold their own views even within the same party, and declined to comment on whether the prime minister should retract her statements.

As tensions continue to mount, Takaichi departed for the G20 Summit on November 20th, heading into the international gathering with Japan–China relations at one of their lowest points in recent years.

Source: TBS

Oita Fire Brought Under Control

A large-scale fire in Oita City’s Saganoseki district entered its third day on November 20th, and although authorities declared the blaze “brought under control” late in the morning, firefighters continued battling smoldering hotspots across the affected area as a full extinguishment remained out of reach.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Japan Expecting Warm Three-Day Weekend

The three-day weekend beginning on November 22nd is expected to bring mostly clear skies across much of the country as Japan comes under the influence of a high-pressure system, with cooler air affecting only the northern regions on the first day and comfortable conditions likely to continue in eastern and western Japan.

Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Nagoya Moves to Stop Illegal Collection of Aluminum Cans

Nagoya’s November session of the city assembly opened with members receiving a new ordinance proposal that would prohibit the unauthorized removal of aluminum cans and other recyclable materials placed out for collection, a move prompted by a sharp rise in scavenging as soaring material prices increase the value of recovered aluminum.

Tensions Persist in Japan-China Relations

Tensions between Japan and China showed no sign of easing on November 18th after bureau-level talks in Beijing, where the Chinese side again demanded that Prime Minister Takaichi retract a parliamentary remark regarding a Taiwan contingency, prompting a firm rebuttal from the Japanese delegation.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Hong Kong Warns Citizens to Be Cautious When Traveling to Japan

Hong Kong authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when traveling to Japan, calling attention to what they describe as growing safety concerns. The advisory, issued on October 15th, warns citizens to stay alert during visits to Japan.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.