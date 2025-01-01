Beijing Escalates Pressure on Japan as Diplomatic Rift Widens

BEIJING, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - China’s backlash to Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments on a Taiwan contingency has intensified day by day, with the Chinese military now uploading a series of satirical illustrations to social media depicting a figure believed to be Takaichi.

China’s Ministry of State Security, which oversees espionage investigations, also issued a statement hinting at possible crackdowns on Japanese nationals as it announced strengthened enforcement measures, deepening the rift in bilateral relations and raising questions over whether Takaichi will retract the remarks that triggered the dispute.

One image shows a character resembling Takaichi burning a book labeled “Constitution,” from whose flames a demon-like figure wrapped in an extreme nationalist flag emerges to attack. Another illustration portrays the same Takaichi-like figure walking toward a building marked “Ankoku Shrine,” with a caption suggesting she is proceeding down a path from which she cannot dig herself out. These images were posted by the Chinese military, which also released a video aimed at amplifying criticism of Takaichi’s Taiwan-related Diet remarks.

China’s response has escalated steadily. Alongside warnings urging Chinese citizens to reconsider travel and study in Japan, Beijing has effectively halted imports of Japanese marine products. Then, on November 19th, the Ministry of State Security issued a statement stressing its record of uncovering numerous alleged infiltration attempts by “Japanese spy institutions,” asserting that it has played a decisive role in safeguarding national security. By highlighting past arrests under the banner of “exposing espionage cases,” the ministry is widely seen as signaling that Japanese nationals could be targeted as a means of applying pressure on Tokyo.

Attention is now turning to the G20 Summit in South Africa this coming weekend, which had been considered a potential opportunity for a diplomatic reset. However, when asked about possible contact between national leaders, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet Takaichi. While Japan maintains that it remains open to dialogue, Beijing continues to stress that no meeting is scheduled.

In the Diet, Foreign Minister Ishikawa again faced questions over the prime minister’s remarks. Opposition lawmakers argued that successive governments have traditionally avoided making definitive statements about Japan’s response to a Taiwan contingency and pressed Ishikawa to explain whether the recent deterioration in bilateral relations stems from Tokyo’s actions. Ishikawa replied that Takaichi’s comments were consistent with the government’s long-standing policy, adding that lawmakers may each hold their own views even within the same party, and declined to comment on whether the prime minister should retract her statements.

As tensions continue to mount, Takaichi departed for the G20 Summit on November 20th, heading into the international gathering with Japan–China relations at one of their lowest points in recent years.

