News On Japan
Society

Large-Scale Fire Spreads to Over 170 Buildings in Oita

OITA, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A large-scale fire that broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City has burned through more than 170 structures and continues to emit thick white smoke on the morning of November — nearly 17 hours after the first emergency call was made — prompting the prefectural government to request disaster relief deployment from the Self-Defense Forces.

Firefighting units worked through the night as flames continued to consume densely packed homes along narrow roads where, according to residents, only a single vehicle can pass at a time, significantly slowing operations. One local firefighter described the scene as a place where “buildings have collapsed entirely and nothing remains,” adding that they were at a loss for words.

Flames erupted violently from the clustered residential area, turning the night sky red with fire and smoke. At around 5:45 p.m. on November — residents reported that a house was burning, and strong wind advisories were already in effect across Oita City. Pushed by coastal winds, the fire rapidly spread from one building to another.

Residents recounted the intensity of the blaze, saying the flames were extraordinary and that the strongest winds came “today, during the worst possible time.” The fire went on to engulf more than 170 houses and vacant buildings before spreading into the adjacent hillside.

Authorities have been unable to reach Inagaki Kiyoshi, a 76-year-old resident believed to have been near the site, and a woman in her 50s suffered a minor throat burn and was taken to hospital.

By the time 14 hours had passed since the first report, smoke continued to rise from multiple points despite ongoing efforts from the ground and air. Aerial views confirmed widespread destruction on the morning after the fire broke out, with entire blocks reduced to ash. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the burned area has now reached approximately 48,900 square meters.

Evacuation centers were opened at the Saganoseki Community Center, where up to 188 people from 125 households spent an anxious night. Many evacuees said they left with nothing after being urged to flee immediately, adding that the unfamiliar experience made it difficult to sleep.

The prefecture activated its disaster response headquarters and at 9 a.m. on November — formally requested SDF assistance. Alongside helicopters from Oita and Kumamoto prefectures, SDF aircraft have been deployed to reinforce firefighting operations as more than 18 hours have now passed without the blaze being brought under control.

Officials believe that one of the major factors behind the rapid spread was the strong wind blowing in from the coastline. While wind speeds have slightly weakened since last night, gusts remain noticeable, and smoke continues to drift sharply from left to right. Firebrands carried by these winds are believed to have ignited the forest on the nearby peninsula, triggering a secondary wildfire. Firefighting helicopters from Oita and Fukuoka prefectures are currently conducting water drops over the affected forested areas.

Smoke has also been observed rising from the mid-slope of an uninhabited island more than one kilometer offshore, indicating the fire has spread across a remarkably wide area.

Nearly 18 hours after the initial outbreak, there is still no clear timeline for bringing the fire under control.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Large-Scale Fire Spreads to Over 170 Buildings in Oita

A large-scale fire that broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City has burned through more than 170 structures and continues to emit thick white smoke on the morning of November — nearly 17 hours after the first emergency call was made — prompting the prefectural government to request disaster relief deployment from the Self-Defense Forces.

Chinese State Media Attack Japan as Flight Cancellations Surge

China’s Communist Party–affiliated Global Times reported on its front page this morning that it had “demanded a clear explanation from the Japanese side” regarding the discussions held on the previous day, underscoring Beijing’s position that Tokyo must address the issue directly.

Storm Clouds, Hail and Thunder Threaten Japan’s Coasts

Although the winter weather pattern is easing today on November 19th, bringing clear skies to some regions, forecasters warn that coastal areas may still face sudden bursts of rain, snow, and severe convection driven by rapidly developing thunderclouds.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Russian Woman Found Dead in Osaka Apartment, Suspect Released

Osaka prosecutors have decided not to indict a 21-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture in a case where the body of a Russian woman was discovered in a multi-unit residence in Osaka City in July, concluding on October 18th that the evidence did not warrant pursuing charges.

Three Bodies Found After Aircraft Crashes in Fukuoka Mountains

A light aircraft carrying three people that departed from Saga Airport on the morning of November 19th was found crashed in the mountains of Hoshino Village in Yame City, Fukuoka Prefecture, where emergency crews recovered three bodies whose identities and genders have yet to be confirmed.

Princess Makes First Overseas Speech in Laos

Princess Aiko, who is in Laos on her first official overseas duty, attended a state banquet on Tuesday night and delivered a greeting that included some Lao phrases.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Why Saitama Is Overflowing With Local Heroes

Saitama, which drew attention after placing last in the latest prefectural attractiveness rankings, is in fact home to an unexpectedly large number of people dedicated to promoting the prefecture — so many that residents often joke about it.

Sports Car Bursts Into Flames After Losing Control on Yokohama Expressway

A sports car burst into flames on the Metropolitan Expressway in Yokohama on November 16th, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze about 30 minutes after the initial outbreak.

Japan Police Arrest Eight for Selling Fake Gold Bars

A group of eight individuals, including Chinese national and company executive Yang Xiaodong, has been arrested on suspicion of selling gold bars with counterfeit stamps from a major precious metals company and passing them off as genuine, generating what investigators believe was roughly 9.5 billion yen in sales.

Man Stabs Acquaintance, Torches Car on Expressway

A company employee was arrested on November 3rd in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, after allegedly setting fire to his car on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway, where police later discovered the burned body of a man believed to have been in his 50s or 60s, prompting investigators to consider the possibility of murder in addition to arson.