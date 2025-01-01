Large-Scale Fire Spreads to Over 170 Buildings in Oita

OITA, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - A large-scale fire that broke out in the Saganoseki district of Oita City has burned through more than 170 structures and continues to emit thick white smoke on the morning of November — nearly 17 hours after the first emergency call was made — prompting the prefectural government to request disaster relief deployment from the Self-Defense Forces.

Firefighting units worked through the night as flames continued to consume densely packed homes along narrow roads where, according to residents, only a single vehicle can pass at a time, significantly slowing operations. One local firefighter described the scene as a place where “buildings have collapsed entirely and nothing remains,” adding that they were at a loss for words.

Flames erupted violently from the clustered residential area, turning the night sky red with fire and smoke. At around 5:45 p.m. on November — residents reported that a house was burning, and strong wind advisories were already in effect across Oita City. Pushed by coastal winds, the fire rapidly spread from one building to another.

Residents recounted the intensity of the blaze, saying the flames were extraordinary and that the strongest winds came “today, during the worst possible time.” The fire went on to engulf more than 170 houses and vacant buildings before spreading into the adjacent hillside.

Authorities have been unable to reach Inagaki Kiyoshi, a 76-year-old resident believed to have been near the site, and a woman in her 50s suffered a minor throat burn and was taken to hospital.

By the time 14 hours had passed since the first report, smoke continued to rise from multiple points despite ongoing efforts from the ground and air. Aerial views confirmed widespread destruction on the morning after the fire broke out, with entire blocks reduced to ash. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the burned area has now reached approximately 48,900 square meters.

Evacuation centers were opened at the Saganoseki Community Center, where up to 188 people from 125 households spent an anxious night. Many evacuees said they left with nothing after being urged to flee immediately, adding that the unfamiliar experience made it difficult to sleep.

The prefecture activated its disaster response headquarters and at 9 a.m. on November — formally requested SDF assistance. Alongside helicopters from Oita and Kumamoto prefectures, SDF aircraft have been deployed to reinforce firefighting operations as more than 18 hours have now passed without the blaze being brought under control.

Officials believe that one of the major factors behind the rapid spread was the strong wind blowing in from the coastline. While wind speeds have slightly weakened since last night, gusts remain noticeable, and smoke continues to drift sharply from left to right. Firebrands carried by these winds are believed to have ignited the forest on the nearby peninsula, triggering a secondary wildfire. Firefighting helicopters from Oita and Fukuoka prefectures are currently conducting water drops over the affected forested areas.

Smoke has also been observed rising from the mid-slope of an uninhabited island more than one kilometer offshore, indicating the fire has spread across a remarkably wide area.

Nearly 18 hours after the initial outbreak, there is still no clear timeline for bringing the fire under control.

