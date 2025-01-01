News On Japan
Society

Man Stabs Acquaintance, Torches Car on Expressway

OSAKA, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - A company employee was arrested on November 3rd in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, after allegedly setting fire to his car on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway, where police later discovered the burned body of a man believed to have been in his 50s or 60s, prompting investigators to consider the possibility of murder in addition to arson.

According to police, the suspect, 37-year-old Tatsuya Hamada, is accused of setting fire to the passenger car he had been driving, and in voluntary questioning prior to his arrest he reportedly told investigators that he crashed the vehicle into a guardrail before pouring gasoline inside and igniting it, leading officers to find the charred remains of a man in the back seat.

Hamada has admitted to the arson allegations, and according to investigative sources he also stated before his arrest that he stabbed an acquaintance with a knife and killed him before disposing of the weapon, and police are now pursuing the case with murder also in view.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Japan Builds Full Supply Chain for Green Hydrogen

Japan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050, and in this context, municipalities and companies across the country are accelerating the use of green hydrogen, which is increasingly viewed as the key to realizing a decarbonized society.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Why Saitama Is Overflowing With Local Heroes

Saitama, which drew attention after placing last in the latest prefectural attractiveness rankings, is in fact home to an unexpectedly large number of people dedicated to promoting the prefecture — so many that residents often joke about it.

Japan Police Arrest Eight for Selling Fake Gold Bars

A group of eight individuals, including Chinese national and company executive Yang Xiaodong, has been arrested on suspicion of selling gold bars with counterfeit stamps from a major precious metals company and passing them off as genuine, generating what investigators believe was roughly 9.5 billion yen in sales.

Man Stabs Acquaintance, Torches Car on Expressway

A company employee was arrested on November 3rd in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, after allegedly setting fire to his car on the Nishi-Meihan Expressway, where police later discovered the burned body of a man believed to have been in his 50s or 60s, prompting investigators to consider the possibility of murder in addition to arson.

Tokyo Police Leak Exposes Organized Crime Ties

A senior Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential investigation data to members of a decentralized criminal network known as “Tokuryu.”

Man Arrested in Shibuya for Kidnapping Stranger, Allegedly Linked to Foreign Crime Group

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men, including 41-year-old Daisuke Takehara, on suspicion of confining a man they did not know inside a car in Shibuya Ward. The suspects, including three Uzbek nationals, allegedly deceived the victim and then threatened him for money.

Rifle-Armed Police Begin Bear Control Operations in Northern Japan

Police bear control units were formally deployed on November 13th in Iwate and Akita prefectures, where the number of bear attacks has become increasingly severe, following the recent authorization for officers to use rifles in bear extermination.

Ryoko Hirosue Faces Prosecution for 180 km/h Collision

Actress Ryoko Hirosue is expected to be referred to prosecutors on November 13th on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, after her car collided with a trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture in April.

Man Arrested for Throwing Cone and Sign at Tokyo Train

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a traffic cone and a metal sign onto railway tracks near JR Oimachi Station in Tokyo, disrupting train services twice during the morning commute in September 2025.