Why Saitama Is Overflowing With Local Heroes

SAITAMA, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - Saitama, which drew attention after placing last in the latest prefectural attractiveness rankings, is in fact home to an unexpectedly large number of people dedicated to promoting the prefecture — so many that residents often joke about it.

As crowds gathered to celebrate “Saitama Prefectural Citizens’ Day” on November 14th, the children who had been eagerly waiting for the festivities were looking forward to one thing in particular: a live performance by the local heroes.

“Since Saitama ended up ranked last in the attractiveness survey…” a performer declared before the appearance of “Saikou Senshi Saiseiber,” the guardian of Saitama, joined by other familiar characters such as “Bando Bushin Musashi,” a master of Saikikon-style swordsmanship. Yet when you start counting the heroes on stage — one, two, three, four, five — it quickly becomes clear that these are just the beginning. Saitama has no fewer than nine officially recognized hero teams.

“It’s a little too many,” one resident said, while another added, “But more is better — strength in numbers.”

In fact, Saitama has so many heroes that it is hard not to wonder whether they might even be unnecessary in such quantity. Still, many residents take pride in the abundance, saying, “The more heroes we have, the more peaceful things will be.”

According to the prefectural government, local heroes had already been active in various parts of Saitama, and officials decided to grant them official status so that they could “unite as one and help promote the region together.”

“There must be at least double digits if you include the unofficial ones,” said Saitama Senshi Saitaman. Saiseiber agreed, saying, “Yes, definitely double digits.”

When asked how they divide responsibilities, Saiseiber replied, “It’s less about dividing roles and more about everyone getting along.” Saitaman echoed, “Our hearts are one.” Saiseiber repeated, “Yes, our hearts are one.”

Asked about Saitama’s last-place ranking in attractiveness, both Saiseiber and Saitaman reacted immediately: “It hurts our hearts.” Saitaman added, “We simply have to work harder,” while Saiseiber concluded, “We’ll do our best.”

Source: TBS