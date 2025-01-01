News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Police Leak Exposes Organized Crime Ties

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - A senior Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential investigation data to members of a decentralized criminal network known as “Tokuryu.”

The suspect, 43-year-old Assistant Inspector Daisuke Jimbo of the Anti-Organized Crime Division, was taken into custody after internal investigators found evidence that he had shared surveillance footage and other materials with individuals linked to the group.

Jimbo, who previously led investigations into “Natural,” Japan’s largest scout-based organization accused of illegal recruitment and human trafficking, is alleged to have passed information to its members. According to police sources, internal monitoring of Jimbo began around April or May this year following signs of an information leak.

Fuji TV’s Metropolitan Police Bureau correspondent Takashi Yamashita reported that suspicions first surfaced earlier in the year when “Natural” members scheduled for arrest in January suddenly disappeared just before the operation began. “Investigators were furious, saying, ‘It’s impossible for them to flee at such timing—someone inside must be leaking information,’” Yamashita recalled. The direct link between that incident and Jimbo has not yet been established.

Police sources said Jimbo allegedly used a specialized application employed by “Natural” members to transmit images from cameras installed for surveillance purposes. While investigators have not confirmed whether the same app was used, footage aired in Fuji TV’s September edition of “Spotlight” showed “Natural” members demonstrating an internal communication app called “Chat Alpha,” designed to appear like a news application. The app, reportedly developed by “Natural” itself, is mandatory on all members’ smartphones and serves as a channel for sharing operational updates and escape tactics.

One active member interviewed during the program explained, “We share how to avoid arrest and what to do if detained. It’s like directives from management.” Fuji TV’s investigation further revealed that the app contained advance warnings of police raids, including one stating, “We received leaked information that Chiba police will raid 4–5 shops on July 13th or 14th.” Chiba Prefectural Police did, in fact, conduct raids on those dates and arrested several individuals, although the department declined to comment on whether the leak originated from inside law enforcement, saying, “We are not aware of such posts or testimony.”

The arrest of a serving police officer has sent shockwaves through the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, which only last month reorganized its structure and created a new “Special Investigation Division” dedicated to cracking down on Tokuryu networks. “It’s nothing short of betrayal,” said one senior officer. “It’s an act that has deeply disappointed every investigator.”

Reporter Yamashita noted, “This case shows how the very people tasked with dismantling Tokuryu were instead being manipulated by them. The incident underscores the urgent need for stricter information security within the police force.”

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Tokyo Police Leak Exposes Organized Crime Ties

A senior Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential investigation data to members of a decentralized criminal network known as “Tokuryu.”

Man Arrested in Shibuya for Kidnapping Stranger, Allegedly Linked to Foreign Crime Group

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men, including 41-year-old Daisuke Takehara, on suspicion of confining a man they did not know inside a car in Shibuya Ward. The suspects, including three Uzbek nationals, allegedly deceived the victim and then threatened him for money.

Rifle-Armed Police Begin Bear Control Operations in Northern Japan

Police bear control units were formally deployed on November 13th in Iwate and Akita prefectures, where the number of bear attacks has become increasingly severe, following the recent authorization for officers to use rifles in bear extermination.

Ryoko Hirosue Faces Prosecution for 180 km/h Collision

Actress Ryoko Hirosue is expected to be referred to prosecutors on November 13th on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, after her car collided with a trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture in April.

Man Arrested for Throwing Cone and Sign at Tokyo Train

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a traffic cone and a metal sign onto railway tracks near JR Oimachi Station in Tokyo, disrupting train services twice during the morning commute in September 2025.

Mother of 12-Year-Old Thai Girl Caught In Prostitution Gets Arrest Warrant

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was illegally employed at a massage parlor in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act.

Boy Falls to Death From 10th Floor Apartment

A boy believed to be an elementary school student died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Sendai City on November 11th. Police said that around 3:20 p.m., the boy, estimated to be in his early teens and living in the same building, was found unconscious in the courtyard of a 15-story apartment complex and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Princess Aiko Visits Imperial Mausoleums Ahead of Laos Trip

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, paid her respects at the mausoleum of Emperor Showa and other imperial tombs in Hachioji, Tokyo, ahead of her official visit to Laos later this month.