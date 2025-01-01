Ryoko Hirosue Faces Prosecution for 180 km/h Collision

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Actress Ryoko Hirosue is expected to be referred to prosecutors on November 13th on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, after her car collided with a trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture in April.

According to police, Hirosue’s vehicle struck the trailer from behind while traveling at a speed exceeding 180 kilometers per hour. A man who was in the passenger seat suffered bone fractures and other injuries in the crash.

Investigators have continued their inquiry by having Hirosue participate in on-site inspections, and have now decided to refer the case to prosecutors on suspicion that she was driving negligently at the time of the accident.

Source: TBS