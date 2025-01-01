Man Arrested in Shibuya for Kidnapping Stranger, Allegedly Linked to Foreign Crime Group

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men, including 41-year-old Daisuke Takehara, on suspicion of confining a man they did not know inside a car in Shibuya Ward. The suspects, including three Uzbek nationals, allegedly deceived the victim and then threatened him for money.

According to investigators, the incident occurred in October at a parking lot in Shibuya. Takehara and the others approached the victim under the pretense of being lost and asked for directions. They then invited him into their vehicle, saying “It’s cold, why don’t you get in the car?”

Once inside, their demeanor changed abruptly. The men forced the victim to sit in the middle of the back seat, pressed him from both sides, and one suspect put his arm around the man’s neck while threatening him, saying “You’re not going home today. Do you have money?”

Although the victim had no prior acquaintance with the suspects, police said he was targeted because one of his friends was involved in a financial dispute, and he was coerced to cover the debt.

The Metropolitan Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the charges. Investigators believe a broader criminal group that employs foreign nationals may be involved and are working to uncover the full details of the case.

Source: FNN