Russian Woman Found Dead in Osaka Apartment, Suspect Released

OSAKA, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Osaka prosecutors have decided not to indict a 21-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture in a case where the body of a Russian woman was discovered in a multi-unit residence in Osaka City in July, concluding on October 18th that the evidence did not warrant pursuing charges.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of robbery-murder after allegedly beating the woman, the resident of the unit in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, dozens of times before strangling her and taking 15,000 yen in cash. Prosecutors did not disclose the specific reason for the decision but stated that it was made “in light of the evidence.”

Following his arrest, the man remained silent during police questioning, and from August through this month he had been held for psychiatric evaluation to determine his criminal responsibility.

Source: YOMIURI