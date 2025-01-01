Princess Makes First Overseas Speech in Laos

Vientiane, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, who is in Laos on her first official overseas duty, attended a state banquet on Tuesday night and delivered a greeting that included some Lao phrases.

Aiko experienced a traditional Lao ceremony in Vientiane, known as Baci, in which participants pray for safe travels and good health. After the ceremony, she attended a state banquet and offered remarks in Lao.

Aiko said: "Sabaidee (Good evening). I am very pleased to have the opportunity to visit Laos on my first overseas goodwill mission. Like the timeless, unending flow of the Mekong River, I sincerely hope our friendship will continue to grow without bounds. Khop chai lai (Thank you very much), nyok chok (Cheers)."

This was the first time Aiko delivered a speech overseas.

Source: TBS