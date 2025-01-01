Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Vientiane, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

On the fourth day of her stay, Aiko boarded a high-speed train on the morning of November 20th, traveling for roughly two hours from the capital Vientiane to Luang Prabang in northern Laos on a day trip. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time, she attended a luncheon hosted by the governor of Luang Prabang Province at a hotel in the city.

During the luncheon, Aiko offered her second address of the visit, beginning by noting that Japan and Laos mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. She said she was delighted to visit Laos for the first time in such a milestone year and expressed admiration for Luang Prabang, describing it as a place of rich history, beautiful scenery, and a city that draws visitors from around the world.

She expressed her deep appreciation to the governor and residents of the province for their warm welcome, saying their hospitality had left a strong impression.

Aiko added that she had just visited the National Museum and a historic temple, where she felt a profound sense of respect for the traditions and craftsmanship passed down through generations. She also said she was looking forward to viewing Kuang Si Waterfall, one of Luang Prabang’s most renowned natural sites, later in the afternoon.

Aiko said she planned to visit Lao Friends Hospital for Children, a medical facility established and operated by a Japanese NPO. She noted that learning how Japanese and Laotian cooperation supports local healthcare brought her great joy.

Reflecting on her father’s 2012 visit to Laos, Aiko recalled being told that he was deeply moved by the long-preserved traditions, culture, and kindness of the people along the Mekong River. She said she hoped to follow in the footsteps of her father and other members of the imperial family by contributing, even in a small way, to strengthening the bridge between Japan and Laos.

She emphasized her wish that younger generations in both countries continue to nurture these longstanding ties, comparing their continuity to the steady flow of the Mekong River.

Aiko said this first official trip abroad on her own would remain a deeply memorable experience. She concluded by expressing her hope that the visit would help further advance the friendship between Japan and Laos.

Later in the day, Aiko was scheduled to visit Lao Friends Hospital for Children, where she planned to meet and interact with young patients receiving treatment. She was also set to visit Kuang Si Waterfall before returning to Vientiane in the evening.

