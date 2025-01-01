Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

BEIJING, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

According to the embassy, cases seeking help have been increasing for several months, with November described as a period in which such incidents were “particularly noticeable,” although neither the total number of cases nor the specific details of the complaints were disclosed. The Japanese government, for its part, rejected China’s suggestion that public safety in Japan has deteriorated, maintaining that the country remains a safe environment for visitors.

Source: テレ東BIZ