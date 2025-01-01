News On Japan
Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

BEIJING, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

According to the embassy, cases seeking help have been increasing for several months, with November described as a period in which such incidents were “particularly noticeable,” although neither the total number of cases nor the specific details of the complaints were disclosed. The Japanese government, for its part, rejected China’s suggestion that public safety in Japan has deteriorated, maintaining that the country remains a safe environment for visitors.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

AI Fake Bear Image Prompts Safety Alerts in Miyagi Town

Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture issued a warning on social media after receiving what was believed to be a photo of a bear spotted in town, but the image was later revealed to be a fake created with generative AI.

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

