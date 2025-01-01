High-End Luxury Cruiser Set for Nagara River

GIFU, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Gifu City has unveiled the design for an ultra-luxury viewing boat that will operate during cormorant-fishing cruises on the Nagara River, with construction scheduled to be completed by next season at a cost of roughly 28 million yen.

Designed by Mitooka Eiji, known for the luxury sightseeing train Seven Stars in Kyushu, the private-charter vessel features vivid red flooring and tables that create a strikingly opulent interior.

The city is targeting affluent travelers from Japan and overseas, setting the fare at 400,000 yen per ride.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE