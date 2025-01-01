Japan's Ski Resorts Take Precautions Against Bears

AKITA, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Ski resorts in Japan are stepping up precautions as bear activity remains unusually high this season, prompting operators to introduce emergency alarms, deterrent tools, and additional patrols to protect visitors as winter tourism begins in earnest.

On November 24th in Akita City, Senshu Park—typically filled with visitors during the late-autumn foliage season—was nearly empty after another bear sighting was reported in the afternoon, highlighting how persistent bear activity is reshaping safety protocols well beyond rural mountain areas.

At Kazawa Snow Area in Gunma Prefecture, a 47-year-old ski resort that has never recorded a bear sighting, staff have installed loudspeaker sirens designed to alert skiers immediately if a bear is spotted and to encourage them to descend quickly without confusion. The resort has also stocked firecrackers and bear-repellent spray, with operators saying the goal is to ensure that visitors can enjoy the slopes with peace of mind despite the heightened risks.

Experts warn that food shortages this year may delay hibernation, allowing bears to remain active on snow-covered terrain. According to Iwate University associate professor Takayoshi Yamauchi, humans are easily slowed by deep snow while bears retain their full mobility thanks to powerful legs, paw pads, and sharp claws that function as natural grips. He noted that bears can charge at full speed even in deep snow, making avoidance difficult in the event of a close encounter.

Footage from abroad illustrates the danger: in Russia, a man running on a snowy walkway was quickly overtaken by a bear that never lost its balance, while in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago a man narrowly escaped a pursuing polar bear by jumping onto a snowmobile. Another incident in Russia’s Far East showed a bear tearing through a facility gate and attacking two employees, leaving both in critical condition.

Yamauchi advised that if people encounter a bear, the safest action is to maintain as much distance as possible and seek shelter inside a building or vehicle, stressing that bears generally avoid humans but may attack depending on the circumstances.

Source: FNN