News On Japan
Travel

Japan's Ski Resorts Take Precautions Against Bears

AKITA, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Ski resorts in Japan are stepping up precautions as bear activity remains unusually high this season, prompting operators to introduce emergency alarms, deterrent tools, and additional patrols to protect visitors as winter tourism begins in earnest.

On November 24th in Akita City, Senshu Park—typically filled with visitors during the late-autumn foliage season—was nearly empty after another bear sighting was reported in the afternoon, highlighting how persistent bear activity is reshaping safety protocols well beyond rural mountain areas.

At Kazawa Snow Area in Gunma Prefecture, a 47-year-old ski resort that has never recorded a bear sighting, staff have installed loudspeaker sirens designed to alert skiers immediately if a bear is spotted and to encourage them to descend quickly without confusion. The resort has also stocked firecrackers and bear-repellent spray, with operators saying the goal is to ensure that visitors can enjoy the slopes with peace of mind despite the heightened risks.

Experts warn that food shortages this year may delay hibernation, allowing bears to remain active on snow-covered terrain. According to Iwate University associate professor Takayoshi Yamauchi, humans are easily slowed by deep snow while bears retain their full mobility thanks to powerful legs, paw pads, and sharp claws that function as natural grips. He noted that bears can charge at full speed even in deep snow, making avoidance difficult in the event of a close encounter.

Footage from abroad illustrates the danger: in Russia, a man running on a snowy walkway was quickly overtaken by a bear that never lost its balance, while in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago a man narrowly escaped a pursuing polar bear by jumping onto a snowmobile. Another incident in Russia’s Far East showed a bear tearing through a facility gate and attacking two employees, leaving both in critical condition.

Yamauchi advised that if people encounter a bear, the safest action is to maintain as much distance as possible and seek shelter inside a building or vehicle, stressing that bears generally avoid humans but may attack depending on the circumstances.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Water Crisis Hits Airport Restaurants

A large-scale water outage continued across parts of Okinawa on November 25th after a damaged pipeline caused significant leakage the previous day, with local authorities reporting ongoing disruptions as of 11:35 a.m.

Yellow Dust to Arrive in Fukuoka From November 25th to 26th

Yellow dust is forecast to reach Fukuoka from the morning of November 25th through November 26th, prompting the city to urge residents—particularly those with respiratory or allergy-related conditions—to take precautions such as wearing masks when going outdoors.

Chinese Tourists Plunge in Kyoto

Kyoto’s famed autumn foliage reached its peak in late November as crowds gathered at Eikando, a temple with more than a thousand years of history and one of the city’s most celebrated spots for viewing fall colors, with visitors posing for photos along the bridge railings and foreign tourists standing out prominently among them.

Fire Engulfs Waste Plastic Plant in Ibaraki

A large fire that broke out late on November 23rd at a waste plastic recycling plant in the city of Bando in Ibaraki has continued to burn for roughly 18 hours, with no clear timeline for containment. The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 p.m. on November 23rd when nearby residents alerted firefighters after seeing flames and smoke rising from the site.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japan's Ski Resorts Take Precautions Against Bears

Ski resorts in Japan are stepping up precautions as bear activity remains unusually high this season, prompting operators to introduce emergency alarms, deterrent tools, and additional patrols to protect visitors as winter tourism begins in earnest.

JR East Adds New Teppay Payment Function to Suica App

JR East and PASMO announced on November 25th that they will introduce a new mobile payment function called 'teppay' for their Suica and PASMO smartphone apps, enabling barcode and QR code payments as part of a broader expansion of their digital services.

High-End Luxury Cruiser Set for Nagara River

Gifu City has unveiled the design for an ultra-luxury viewing boat that will operate during cormorant-fishing cruises on the Nagara River, with construction scheduled to be completed by next season at a cost of roughly 28 million yen.

Hikers Flock to Scenic Abandoned Railway Track

The former JR Fukuchiyama Line track bed along the Mukogawa ravine, now a popular hiking route, has reached peak autumn colors on the trees surrounding the trail as large numbers of hikers visit the area to enjoy the seasonal foliage.

Hunter Mountain Opens Early

Hunter Mountain Shiobara, one of the largest ski resorts in the Greater Tokyo area, opened for a limited three-day pre-season run in Nasu-Shiobara on November 23rd after a strong cold front brought earlier-than-expected snowfall to the region.

Japan Plans Major Increase in Immigration Fees

The Japanese government is moving to substantially raise fees for residence-related administrative procedures for foreign nationals, aiming to secure stable funding for its foreign resident policy as the number of foreign residents in Japan continues to grow.

Bear Seen Roaming Through Central Akita

A large bear that appeared in central Akita City on November 19th was captured in numerous videos submitted to ABS Akita Broadcasting, with the footage revealing how it moved through tourist sites, school routes and even the city’s nightlife district before disappearing from view.

Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort Opens 10 Days Earlier

Sapporo’s winter sports season officially arrived as Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort in Minami Ward opened on November 21st, welcoming skiers to a handful of summit-area courses that were cleared for the first runs of the season. With fresh snowfall earlier this week, the resort opened 10 days earlier than in 2024, drawing visitors who had been waiting since morning for the first lift to start.