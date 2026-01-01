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Early Rainy Season Chill Brings Heavy Rain Across Japan

TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - After days of near-summer heat through May 20th, rain believed to mark the start of Japan's rainy season front swept across the country on May 21st, bringing sharp temperature drops, strong winds, and warnings for potentially heavy downpours.

In central Tokyo, temperatures fell more than 10 degrees from the previous day, raising concerns over health risks caused by the sudden change in weather conditions.

Heavy rain was seen around 1 p.m. in Tatsuno City, Hyogo Prefecture, where overflowing gutters reflected the intensity of the downpour.

The unseasonal heat that had gripped the archipelago subsided abruptly as rain associated with the early rainy season spread nationwide, prompting weather officials to warn of possible storm-level rainfall.

Rain began falling from the morning in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, with large, intense drops battering the streets.

In Nagasaki City, children heading to school tilted their umbrellas forward to shield themselves from wind-driven rain.

Central Tokyo was also hit during the morning commute, with large raindrops pounding the asphalt in Setagaya Ward.

Footage recorded around 7:40 a.m. in Shinjuku Ward showed rainwater streaming down the windshield of a stopped vehicle, blurring visibility.

In Shinagawa Ward, cars were seen driving through flooded roads while sending up large sprays of water.

By around 11 a.m., conditions shifted again. Although the rain weakened, strong winds intensified.

In Tokyo's Odaiba district, people were seen gripping umbrellas tightly while wearing raincoats to withstand the sideways rain.

One woman crossing an intersection tilted her umbrella forward and held it firmly with both hands to stop it from turning inside out.

Families carrying small children were also spotted wearing poncho-style rain gear as they navigated the stormy conditions.

The rain and cold northerly winds caused temperatures in central Tokyo to plunge to 17.5 degrees by noon, more than 10 degrees lower than midday temperatures on May 20th.

People in the city described the sudden chill as harsh, with one person saying, "It feels cold," while another commented, "The temperature difference from yesterday is extreme. It dropped nearly 10 degrees, so it feels even colder."

In Kyoto, thick rain clouds darkened the city to the point where it resembled sunset in the middle of the day.

Rain clouds also closed in over high-rise buildings in Nagoya, where rain began falling during the afternoon.

The early rainy season weather also hit popular tourist destinations in the Kanto region with heavy rain and strong winds.

Lake Ashi in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, normally calm and smooth, turned rough on May 21st, with waves spreading across the lake surface.

Moored boats rocked violently while rain and wind partially obscured the iconic red torii gate of Hakone Shrine.

The Hakone Pirate Ship sightseeing cruise was suspended due to the severe weather.

A tourist visiting from Austria said, "Today's pirate ship trip was canceled, but we still want to enjoy ourselves as much as possible."

Despite umbrellas flipping inside out in the strong winds, foreign tourists continued sightseeing throughout the area.

Rain is expected to continue across the Kanto region through daytime on May 22nd, with particularly heavy rainfall possible from late night into the early morning hours, prompting calls for residents to stay updated on the latest weather information.

In central Tokyo, the combination of rain and cold northerly winds has created conditions more typical of early spring than late May. Temperatures had approached 30 degrees through May 20th, but the forecast high for May 22nd is just 17 degrees, comparable to early April.

Forecasters say unseasonal heat is expected to return early next week, with temperatures once again approaching midsummer levels.

Officials are urging people to take precautions against health issues caused by the sharp swings in temperature.

Source: FNN

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