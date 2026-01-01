Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

TOKYO, May 19 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on May 19th that the government plans to begin distributing the guidelines from next week and urged the public to review them carefully.

In response to the recent surge in bear appearances, the government has begun a nationwide awareness campaign outlining safety precautions and appropriate responses to bear encounters.

The campaign includes advice aimed at people gathering wild mountain vegetables, such as avoiding outings during early morning and evening hours when bears are more active. The "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" will be published in newspapers and online to encourage greater caution among the public.

The government also plans to release warning videos targeted at children and parents to raise awareness about bear-related dangers.

During a government meeting held on the morning of May 19th, Hayashi stressed the need to "step up efforts by another gear" and instructed relevant ministers to strengthen preventive measures aimed at reducing bear appearances.

The move comes amid a sharp increase in bear-related incidents nationwide. According to Environment Ministry data, Japan recorded more than 50,000 bear sightings during fiscal 2025, more than double the previous record. Preliminary figures also showed 238 casualties and 13 deaths linked to bear attacks during the same period, marking the highest level recorded in the past decade.

Recent attacks have heightened public concern, particularly in northern Japan. Earlier this month, two sets of human remains believed to be linked to bear attacks were discovered in Iwate and Yamagata prefectures, while a police officer searching for a missing person was also attacked by a bear in Iwate.

Experts say poor acorn and nut harvests, climate-related environmental changes, and rural depopulation have pushed more bears closer to residential areas in search of food. Authorities have reported bears appearing near homes, schools, train stations, and tourist sites with increasing frequency.

Source: FNN